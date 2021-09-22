DC vs SRH IPL Match today: SRH Player T Natarajan tests positive for COVID-19, Six close contacts isolated 

DC vs SRH IPL Match today: SunRisers Hyderabad player T Natarajan has tested positive for COVID-19 during a routine RT-PCR test. The player is currently asymptomatic and has isolated himself from the rest of the squad.

The medical team has identified six close contacts of Natarajan and all of them have been placed in isolation. The six contacts include one player, all-rounder Vijay Shankar and one net bowler Periyasamy Ganesan.

T Natarajan has tested positive for COVID-19, and is presently in isolation.



Following are the names of all six close contacts:

1. Vijay Shankar - Player

2. Periyasamy Ganesan - Net Bowler

3. Vijay Kumar - Team Manager

4. Shyam Sundar J - Physiotherapist

5. Anjana Vannan - Doctor

6. Tushar Khedkar - Logistics Manager

The IPL media advisory stated that the rest of the SRH contingent including the close contacts had undergone RT-PCR tests at 5 AM local time today morning their results have come negative.

Hence, today's IPL match - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will go ahead as per schedule at the Dubai International Stadium.

Delhi Capitals will face off against SunRisers Hyderabad today at 7.30 pm at the Dubai cricket stadium.

DC vs SRH Predicted Playing XI

DC Predicted Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan

SRH Predicted Playing XI: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Kedhar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Mohamad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Background

The news is a major setback for the Indian Premier League (IPL), which resumed in the UAE on September 19, 2021 after it was suspended indefinitely in May due to the detection of multiple COVID-19 cases within the bio-bubble of the teams.

The second leg of the tournament is being conducted in a close window, as it has to get over before the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to begin in UAE and Oman from October 17.

Source: IPL