Cyclone Mocha to Augment into a Violent Storm around the Bay of Bengal, Get IMD Latest Updates here

Cyclone Mocha has been observed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as a rapid shift and further alerts have been raised. The tropical disturbance has been growing at a speed of 80-90 km/h and is likely to escalate to 100 km/h. Around the 14th of May, it will take its magnificent form by overpassing Bangladesh and North Myanmar coasts.

Today evening i.e. May 10, 2023 (Wednesday), this severe creation is likely to convert into a full-fledged cyclonic event. As of now, the depression has already been formed into a deep depression and will influence certain weather conditions.

Depression intensified into a Deep Depression, lay centered near latitude 8.5 deg north 89.0 deg East at 0530 hours IST of today. To intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm around evening of today .For more info visit https://t.co/5qQg03qHqb pic.twitter.com/u26Uh6Cokp — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 10, 2023

Deep Depression Formation

According to the latest reports, cyclonic depression turns into a deep depression which is not a serious threat so far. However, it has been projected by the officials that Cyclone Mocha is likely to cause a tremendous downpour in the Bay Islands up to May 11 while it will move Northwest till the next day i.e. May 12, 2023.

Within a few days, it will emerge into a cyclone and with this, Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal’s Chief Minister ensures the inhabitants that landfall will not prevail in the region as safety measures are also being taken care of and continuously being followed by the government to prevent havoc.

Deep Depression is referred to a disturbance in the weather system when the maximum breeze or sustained surface wind speed lies between 17 and 33 knots which implies 31 and 61 kilometres per hour.

Deep Depression, lay centered about 530 km southwest of Port Blair, 1430 km south of Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and 1320 km south-southwest of Sittwe (Myanmar) at 0830 hours IST of today the 10th May 2023. To intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm around evening of today. pic.twitter.com/sbGwUxt510 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 10, 2023

Reason Behind Cyclone Mocha’s Name

Heavy rainfalls will occur due to ‘Mocha’ around the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and its surrounding areas. Even landfall is presumed probably on May 14 on Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts and some of the adjoining regions.

Cyclone Mocha's name was put forth by Yemen, a country located in Western Asia. Tomorrow, the cyclone might hit the expected regions of Eastern India. The title of Mocha has been given after the Port City on the Red Sea. This is regarded as the second-largest city in Saudi Arabia after its capital Riyadh.

The Mocha or Mokha Coffee was initiated by the Red Sea Port City. In addition to this, Yemen’s Mocha is one of the most unique and special kinds of coffee in the world. It is quite popular for its rich genuine taste.

Who gives cyclone names in India?

Cyclones in India are given names by the Regional Specialized Meteorological Centres (RSMCs). This institution is responsible for various atmospheric activities such as disseminating information, recommendations and even warnings considering the particular situation.

Usually, the name list is planned by the National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs) of the members of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). India is home to 6 RSMC Centres along with 5 regional Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres established in different locations around the country.

Fresh Hailstorm Reported by IMD

The India Meteorological Department recently noticed hailstorm conditions on May 09 from 8:30 IST to 8:30 IST on May 10, 2023. This was only reported in the remote areas of Uttarakhand. Besides this, heavy rainfall and thunderstorm appeared in Kerala as well as Tamil Nadu. However, no grave indication of damage has been indicated so far which is a good sign.

Warnings for the Coming 5 Days

Fisherman warning for next 5 days pic.twitter.com/jbg9IVlalw — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 10, 2023

IMD posted some of the important precautionary steps to be taken for the next 5 days which are crucial considering Cyclone Mocha. Go through the following suggestions about Low-Pressure Areas:-

Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall - Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur and Karnataka

Light to Moderate Rainfall, Thunderstorms - Kerala, Karnataka, Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, Chattisgarh, Baltistan, Maharashtra, Gilgit, Sikkim, Muzaffarabad, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh

Heat Waves - West Bengal, Yanam, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar

What to do during a Heat Wave?

India Meteorological Department prognosticated dos and don’ts in the peak hours of a heat wave. A heat wave is a weather condition when the air temperature rises to its peak and extreme humidity is felt. IMD defines it as when the maximum temperature is 40 degrees or more for Plain areas and 30 degrees or more in Hilly regions. Check the below-mentioned to prepare yourself when the atmosphere becomes fatal for humans:-

Heat wave forecast pic.twitter.com/o89FjUooSP — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 10, 2023

Drink lots of water - If not feeling thirsty, use ORS or homemade drinks such as Lassi, Torani (rice water), buttermilk, lemon water, etc. Take liquids to stay hydrated.

Avoid heat exposure or find shade if you are outside. You can wear a hat or cover yourself with a cloth or umbrella

Wear lightweight and light-coloured clothes. Use cotton clothes as cotton is a good absorber of water and sweat and keeps the body cool.

