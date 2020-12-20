Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates country’s first hypersonic wind tunnel facility

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on December 19, 2020 inaugurated India’s first advanced Hypersonic Wind Tunnel Facility. It makes India the third country after Russia and the United States to have such a facility.

According to an official release by Defence Ministry, after Russia and US, India has become the third country to have such a large facility in terms of operating capability and size. It added that the facility is an indigenous development as well as an outcome of synergistic partnership with the industries of India.

The Defence Minister also visited Dr. Abdul Kalam Missile Complex of DRDO. During his visit, he urged the scientists of DRDO to make India a ‘super military power’ which also means making India a super power.

Visited Hyderabad based @DRDO_India labs today which showcased various indigenously developed systems and advanced technologies.



I'm extremely proud of DRDO scientists and technicians who are tirelessly working towards developing technologies for strengthening India's defence.

About Hypersonic Wind Tunnel Facility:

The defence release explained that the state-of-the-art hypersonic wind tunnel facility is a pressure vaccum driven enclosed free jet facility which has nozzle exit diameter of 1 meter. It will simulate Mach No 5 to 12. Mach represents the multiplication factor to the speed of the sound.

The Hypersonic Wind Tunnel Facility has the capability of simulating hypersonic flow over a wide spectrum. It will also play a significant role in the realization of high complex futuristic aerospace and defence systems.

Defence Minister visits DRDO facility:

The Defence Minister applauded the contributions of the DRDO young scientist labs. He also added that the organisation now needs to focus on the next generations needs. It includes artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, space and evolve roadmaps.

Rajnath Singh also noted that the immense potential that is available in DRDO has always been a catalyst for the development of defence manufacturing sector and industries.

He applauded the recent technological achievements and successful missions by the various clusters of the DRDO. These missions included:

• Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle

• Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile

• Anti-Radiation Missile

• Quantum Key Distribution Technology

• Supersonic Missile Assisted Release Torpedo

DRDO showcased various systems and technologies:

• The dignitaries were briefed about the ongoing projects as well as technological developments.

• They showcased various indigenously developed technologies and systems which included advanced materials, missiles, avionics systems, quantum key distribution technology, electronic warfare, directed energy weapons.

• Two anti-drone technologies were also demonstrated.