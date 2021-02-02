Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s second LCA production line

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on February 2, 2021, inaugurated the second Light Combat Aircraft- LCA production line of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

During his address at the inauguration, the union minister emphasized that India cannot remain dependent on other nations for defending its borders. He also assured that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited- HAL will be getting new orders in the future.

The Defence Minister also added that despite the pandemic, HAL received orders of Rs. 48,000 crores from the armed forces making it the biggest procurement in terms of indigenous defence procurement which will provide new heights to the Indian aerospace sector.

The new facility will help Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to produce 16 LCA’s annually and the orders will also help in generating 5,000 primary and secondary jobs across the country.

Plans of exporting indigenous LCA:

While assuring all the support to HAL in carrying out indigenous programmes, the union minister added that he hopes that HAL will deliver 83 LCA Mark 1A within the prescribed time and will also be able to meet India’s ambition of exporting LCA to other friendly nations.

The Union Defence Minister during the inauguration said that he has also been informed that several countries have expressed interest in procuring Tejas M1A. While talking about the global interest, he assured HAL that they will be getting orders from other countries very soon.

Rajnath Singh complimented Tejas and highlighted that it is not only indigenous but is also much better than its foreign equivalents on various parameters which includes radar system, engine capacity, air to air refueling, and maintenance, he added that it is also comparatively cheaper.

Boost for Make in India in Defence:

In a major boost, the Cabinet Committee of Security- CCS chaired by PM Modi on January 13, 2021, had given its approval to the massive deal for indigenous defence procurement. The deal is worth Rs. 48,000 crores for the purchase of 83 LCA Tejas Mark 1A fighter jets.

As per the Union Defence Minister, in the next 3-4 years, India will be able to achieve the target of Rs. 1.75 lakh crores in the area of defence manufacturing.