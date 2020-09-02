Defence Minister embarks on 3-day visit to Russia: Know all about it

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh embarked on a three-day visit to Russia on September 2, 2020. Singh will be attending the combined meeting of Defence Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) & CIS members during his visit.

The combined meeting of the Defence Ministers of the eight SCO member nations is being held to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of victory in World War II.

The Defence Minister will also be meeting Russia’s Defence Minister, General Shoigu to discuss bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest. Rajnath Singh tweeted saying, "India and Russia are privileged Strategic Partners. Looking forward to further this partnership during my visit."

Key Details

•The Defence Minister of China, Gen Wei Fenghe is also expected to be present at the crucial meeting, as India and China both are key members of the SCO bloc. However, as per officials, the possibility of a bilateral meeting between the two counterparts is highly unlikely.

•The meeting comes as India thwarted yet another infiltration attempt by China near the Chumar area, on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control. China had reportedly sent around 7-8 heavy vehicles towards the Indian side of LAC from their Chepuzi camp, which were forced to return by Indian Security Forces.

•The Indian Defence Minister's visit comes just days after India pulled out from a multilateral military exercise in Russia, which will also include Chinese and Pakistani forces.

Defence Minister's second visit to Russia amid COVID-19 pandemic

This will be Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's second visit to Russia after the COVID-19 outbreak. He had earlier represented India at the Russian Victory Day Parade on June 24 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Background

The combined defence ministers meeting in Moscow, Russia will be held amid fresh tensions between India and China following the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s futile attempts to alter status quo on the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake and Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh. India has been holding multiple rounds of high-level diplomatic and military talks with China to de-escalate border tension and standoff that began on May 5.

Russia has been pushing for mutual resolution of the border dispute through bilateral talks, stressing that a “constructive relationship” between the two countries was paramount for regional stability.