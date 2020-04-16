DekhoApnaDesh: Ministry of tourism launches new webinar series

Dekho Apna Desh, a new webinar series has been launched by the Ministry of Tourism on April 14. The series will give information on several destinations and culture and heritage of India.

The first webinar “City of cities- Delhi’s Personal Diary” was launched on April 14. It was on the history of Delhi that unfolded the long heritage of the city. The move can be seen in the light of COVID-19 which has impacted domestic and international tourism.

The Ministry of Tourism mentioned that about 5546 people registered for the event. The webinar series will soon be available on the social media handle of ministry- Incredible India on Instagram and Facebook.

Objective:

The objective behind the launch of the webinar series is to showcase the diverse and remarkable history of India. It will celebrate the cultural heritage that includes cuisines, dance forms, monuments, arts, festivals, landscapes and other aspects of Indian civilization.

DekhoApnaDesh: Key Highlights

• With a huge impact on tourism due to the ongoing lockdown, Dekho Apna Desh webinar series will help to visit places and destinations virtually with the help of technology.

• The webinar shall be an ongoing feature of the Ministry of Tourism.

• The first webinar ‘City of Cities- Delhi’s personal Diary” included interesting anecdotes and social history of the city.

• The session was conducted by the India City Walks and around 5546 people registered for the session.

When will be the next webinar?

The next webinar will be on April 16 from 11 am to 12 noon. As per the ministry, it will be about the amazing City of Kolkata.

What is the webinar?

The term Web conferencing is used for various online services. It includes webcasts, webinar (web seminars) and peer-level web meetings.

It is made possible by internet technologies and allows real-time point to point communications and multicast communications from one sender to many receivers.