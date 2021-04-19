Delhi Lockdown until 26th April – Know What will Remain Open and What will be Closed Here

The Delhi Government has announced a complete lockdown in the National Capital for 6 days from April 19, 2021, till April 26, 2021. The announcement was made by the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal.

The decision of bringing the city under lockdown was taken by the Arvind Kejriwal Government at the meeting between Chief Minister Kejriwal and L-G of Delhi Anil Baijlal.

दिल्ली में तेज़ी से बढ़ते कोरोना मामलों के मद्देनज़र एक महत्वपूर्ण घोषणा | Press Conference | LIVE

Lockdown in Delhi:

The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal has announced a complete lockdown in the National Capital from 10 pm on April 19, 2021, till 6 am on April 26, 2021.

Essential services to continue:

While announcing 6 days lockdown in the National Capital, the Chief Minister assured that the essential services, food services, medical services will continue in the city.

Weddings can be held in Delhi with a gathering of only 50 people and passes will be issued by the government separately for it.

What will be Open? • Home deliveries will be allowed • Essential services will be permitted • Curfew passes for the marriages will be compulsory and will remain unaffected • Medical Services will be open • Services of water supply, sanitation, electricity, among other essential services will be open • National sporting event can take place in the city but without any spectators • Students for examinations will be permitted with a Valid ID • Manufacturing units working for essential commodities will be permitted • Delivery of all the essential commodities, pharmaceuticals, food, and other essential services will be permitted. What will be closed? • Private officers to remain closed • Spas, gyms, auditoriums, cinema halls to remain shut • Weekly markets • Amusement parks, water parks, parks • Swimming Pools, Salons, Beauty parlors • Festivals related gatherings • Onsight construction • Delhi government offices

Exemptions to be given amid lockdown:

• Private medical personnel will be exempted on the production of the valid ID.

• Patients and pregnant women going for medical aid along with an attendant will be exempted on the production of valid ID/medical papers/doctor's prescription.

• Those who will be going for testing or vaccination will also be exempted on the production of valid ID.

• People coming from or going to the airports/ISBTs/Railway Stations will be allowed to travel on the production of the valid ticket.

• Officials in the officers of diplomats of various nations, as well as those individuals who are holding any constitutional posts, will also be exempted on the production of valid ID.

• Media will be exempted on the production of the valid ID card.

• There will be no restriction on the inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of the essential goods. And no separate permissions will be required for such movements.

• Religious places will be allowed to open but no visitors will be allowed.

Up to 50 people allowed for marriage and up to 20 for a funeral: The Delhi Government while laying down the restrictions amid the newly announced lockdown has mentioned that up to 50 people will be allowed for marriage related gatherings (on the production of hard copy or soft copy of the marriage card) while for the funeral related gatherings, up to 20 people will be allowed.

Delhi Health System reaches its limit: CM Kejriwal

While announcing the lockdown in the city, the Chief Minister informed that Delhi has been facing the 4th wave of COVID-19 as 25,000 cases have been recorded in the city. He added that the Delhi Health System has reached its limit, not collapsed, but it has reached its limit.

The Chief Minister added that harsh measures will have to be taken by the government so that the collapse of the health system can be prevented.

Delhi weekend curfew:

Amid the rising cases of Coronavirus in the city, the weekend curfew in the state was announced earlier on April 15, 2021. The step was taken to curb the rising cases of infections.

However, the state government had decided that the curfew passes will be issued to those rendering the essential services.

While making the announcement, the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal stated that the restrictions in the city are required to curb the spread of COVID-19. The announcement was made by the government after a high-level meeting with L-G Anil Baijlal.