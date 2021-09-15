Delhi government's new guidelines: What will be allowed/ not allowed in Delhi between September 15th-October 1st?

Delhi government on September 15, 2021 issued a list of activities that will be allowed from the intervening night of September 15-16 Sept till the intervening night of September 30-October 1st.

The guidelines also mention the activities that shall remain prohibited during the period in the national capital including a ban on all social, political, sports, cultural, religious, festival and entertainment gatherings.

Delhi Govt issues list of activities permitted from intervening night of 15-16 Sept till intervening night of 30th Sept-1st Oct.



Schools/institutes for students up to class 8th to remain closed. Schools/colleges for students from class 9th allowed with 50% capacity of classroom. pic.twitter.com/KcNAgNZm2z — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2021

What will not be allowed in Delhi between September 30-October 1st? All schools/ institutes for students up to class 8th will remain closed. Schools/ colleges and educational/ coaching institutions for students from Class 9th onwards will be allowed to open with a maximum of 50 percent of the seating capacity of classrooms. All social, political, religious, cultural, sports, entertainment, festival-related gatherings and congregations. Banquet halls except for marriages and exhibitions as per the prescribed condition.

What will be allowed?

Restaurants are allowed to operate up to 50 percent seating capacity.

Bars are allowed to operate up to 50 percent seating capacity.

Cinemas, theaters and multiplexes are allowed to operate up to 50 percent seating capacity.

Auditoriums and assembly halls are also allowed to operate 50 percent seating capacity.

Business to Business and Business to Customers exhibitions will be allowed.

Delhi Metro is allowed to operate with 100 percent seating capacity.

The movement of buses has also been permitted with 100 percent seating capacity.

Public transport such as taxis, cabs, autos, e-rickshaws and gramin sewa and phat phat sewa are allowed to ply.

Gatherings to be allowed at funeral/ last rites with a maximum cap of 100 people.

Marriage-related gatherings also allowed with a ceiling of 100 people.

Religious places are allowed to open but no visitors will be allowed.

Stadiums and sports complexes are allowed to open without spectators.

Spas are allowed to open subject to certain conditions and restrictions.

All authorised weekly markets are allowed to open with strict compliance of COVID-19 SOPs.