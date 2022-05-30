Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain arrested by ED for Hawala transactions

Delhi Health Minister Arrest: Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company, as per officials. The Enforcement Department attached properties worth almost Rs 4.81 crore of the family and companies owned and controlled by the Delhi Minister in April 2022.

The ED said that it has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for the attachment of the assets. The ED statement read, "attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belong to Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd., Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd., Manglayatan Projects Pvt. Ltd., J.J. Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd., Swati Jain, wife of Vaibhav Jain, Sushila Jain, wife of Ajit Prasad Jain, and Indu Jain, wife of Sunil Jain."

Satyender Jain is a Minister of Health, Home, Power, Industries, Water, Urban Development and Irrigation and flood control in the Delhi Government. He is one the seven cabinet ministers under the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal. He is currently serving his third term as the Delhi Health Minister.

The money laundering case against the AAP minister dates back to an FIR filed against him and few others by the CBI in August 2017 on charges of alleged possession of disproportionate assets.