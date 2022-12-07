Delhi MCD Election 2022: List of Star Candidates

Delhi MCD Election 2022 Candidates List: Delhi Municipal Corporation Election 2022 Results will be announced today. The counting of the votes started with the postal ballots at 8 AM. While the BJP will be looking to continue with a fourth term in the newly restructured Delhi MCD, AAP is also in the race with promises of a better education system and improvement of the capital city.

This year Delhi MCD has a total of 250 seats as compared to 272 in the previous term. The top contending parties have placed their candidates in all 250 wards. The star candidates and top constituencies in the Delhi MCD elections 2022 are available below.

Keshavpuram Ward - North Delhi

BJP Candidate and Former Leader of House Yogesh Verma is contesting from this ward and is up against Vikar Goyal of the AAP. Verma was elected as Councillor from the same ward in 2017 while Goyal won the same year from Wazipur Ward.

Dwarka-B

South MCD Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat is contenting the 2022 elections from Dwarka-B and is up against AAP Candidate Sudha Sinha. Dwarka-B is a ward reserved for Women. Sinha is the president of the Federation of Co-Operative Group Housing Societies while Sehrawat is the sitting councillor.

Vinod Nagar

In the Waster Part of Delhi BJP Candidate, Ravi Negi is battling with AAP candidate Kuldeep Bhandari. Negi earlier fought against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Patparganj in the 2020 Assembly election where he secured 66,956 votes against Sisodia who won the elections with 70,163 votes. Both the contenders have a strong support base within the communities from Uttarakhand Region making it a key battle.

Top Contenders for MCD 2022

Other key contenders of the Delhi MCD 2022 Elections include former Mayor Farhad Suri who last contested in the 2006 elections from Daryaganj, North MCD Mayor Sardar Avatar Singh from Civil Lines against Vikas Tank of AAP, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh from Mukherjee Nagar against Antul Kohli of AAP, SDMC Mayor Sunita Kangra from Madipur against Sahil Gangwal.

Other Important leaders of AAP in the 2022 MCD Elections include Anil Lakra in North Mundka, PRem Chauhan in Dakshinpuri, and Manoj Tyagi, former leader of the opposition from Sadatpur.

A highlight of the 2022 elections is the transgender candidate Bobby Kinnar who is contesting the elections from Sultanpuri-A under AAP. 21-year-old Pooja Yadav is the youngest Congress candidate in the elections this year from Andrewsganj.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has 52 former councilors as candidates while AAP claims that most of its candidates are from ordinary households.

