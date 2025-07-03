Delhi Seeks Halt to EoL Vehicle Fuel Ban from July 1

The Delhi administration has officially asked the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to suspend enforcement of the ban on End-of-Life (EOL) vehicles' fuel, citing operational and technical challenges. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa made it clear that aged vehicles will not be seized at this juncture, and the administration is mulling over an alternative strategy to meet public opposition.

Key Details of the Fuel Ban

Ban Scope: Since July 1, 2025, petrol stations throughout Delhi have been directed not to fill up with fuel for cars that are more than 15 years old or diesel cars that are more than 10 years old.

Enforcement: In accordance with CAQM Direction No. 89, the ban is enforced at fuel outlets by Delhi Police, the transport department, and municipal squads.

Impacted Vehicles: An estimated 62 lakh vehicles in Delhi are affected. Surrounding states also have large numbers of overaged vehicles—Haryana (27.5 lakh), Uttar Pradesh (12.7 lakh), and Rajasthan (6.2 lakh).