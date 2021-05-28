Delhi Unlock Guidelines: Government announces unlock from May 31, factories, construction work allowed

The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal announced on May 28, 2021, that the state government will begin the unlocking gradually from May 31. The lockdown in the National Capital will last till Monday, 5 am.

While talking about the COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the Chief Minister informed that the positivity rate in the city has come down to 1.5%. Delhi has reported 1,100 cases in the last 24 hours.

He added that the COVID-19 cases in Delhi are coming down gradually and there is also an availability of COVID beds in the hospital as well as in the COVID Care centers.

The city has been in a lockdown since April 19, 2021, amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. Any form of activity, except essential, was not allowed in the National Capital.

Unlock in Delhi: Construction work & factories to be reopened

The Chief Minister while making the announcement stated that the unlocking's focus, initially, will be on the daily wagers and the sectors that involve daily wage labourers, and they are usually found in the factories and construction fields.

He further informed that the Construction activities & the factories will be reopened from May 31 keeping the daily wage workers in mind.

From Monday (May 31), productive units will be allowed to function in the industrial areas within the confines of the manufacturing premises. The workers, in the specified compounds, will also be allowed to carry out the construction activities.

Delhi CM urges COVID appropriate behaviour:

Chief Minister while announcing the unlock news urged the citizens to follow the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and added that the city may have to opt for the lockdown if there is an increase in the fresh COVID-19 cases.

As per the Delhi health Bulletin on May 27, 2021, the city has recorded 1,072 fresh cases and 117 new deaths in the last 24 hours.