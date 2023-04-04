Donal Trump Prosecution at Manhattan Courthouse, Accused in Hush Money Case

News flashed recently about the former US President Donald Trump who is charged with being linked up to the ‘2016 Hush Money Case’. He is all set to mark his presence inside the Manhattan Court in New York. Almost a week ago, Trump faced turbulent criminal charges by the grand jury.

According to the claims made by an adult star, Trump paid hefty amounts of money to her during his 2016 Presidential bid campaigns. He becomes the first one to have been heavily censured. However, he also intends to retrieve his White House Supremacy in 2024.

He dissented from this view that he is involved in the above-mentioned case. The 76-year-old Trump flew to New York from his home in Mar-a-Lago and further planned his return to Florida post-court hearing session. He also wishes to address his supporters, as told by his officials. said Sunday.

Judicial Proceedings

The court trials were expected to be brief and there were protesters from both sides who flocked outside at Collect Pond Park. Some of the people among the throng even raised flags that read - “Trump or Death”.

During the court’s session, it was witnessed that streets were blocked outside the New York Criminal Court. Few of them said that Trump did nothing wrong. An adult star Stormy Daniels gave critical remarks in connection with Trump. She stated that he arranged $1,30,000 as payment to her.

The reports also came shockingly that Trump has physical relations with this adult star. However, he completely refuses these statements and withdraws himself from such involvement. Trump appeared before Judge Juan Merchan at 2.15 pm EST (11:45 pm IST) on April 04, 2023 (Tuesday) and the hearing almost lasted for about 10-15 minutes.

What Happened after Trump's Historic Arrest?

Trump's attorneys declared that Donald Trump will plead not guilty. Once the court trials are finished, Trump is scheduled to fly back to his resort in Florida. While the committee voted to indict Trump, a Republican as he played an illicit role in paying money to Stormy Daniels.

This payment was made by him to keep her quiet over their alleged affair. It is not yet clear what offence did he perform and how many criminal charges are levied upon him. It was also been heard that he was charged with over 30 criminal counts.

Trump counterattacked the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and said that he has no such case. He might have been processed before his court appearance so that his fingerprints and photographs are taken.

Benjamin Adams, a New Yorker, said that his indictment is going to result in divisions between American people much more than before. Also, he comments that the country has more issues lined up instead of this proceeding.

Matter Assigned to the Defence

It has been decided now that the prosecution will hand over all the evidence that was gathered during the investigating operations to the Defence team within 15 days of arraignment. Trump’s defence team is all ready to file in the court for case dismissal.

