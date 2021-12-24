DRDO successfully flight tests high-speed HEAT Abhyas

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully tested indigenously developed High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) Abhyas on December 23, 2021. It was flight tested from Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur off the coast, Odisha.

HEAT Abhyas demonstrated a high subsonic speed trajectory at a very low altitude with high endurance during the flight test. The two boosters provided initial acceleration during launch and a small turbojet engine was used to sustain the high subsonic speed with long endurance.

The indigenous unmanned aerial target system has been developed by DRDO's Bengaluru-based laboratory- Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE). Other DRDO laboratories also supported its development to ensure it meets the requirement of the aerial targets of the Indian Armed forces.

Significance

The development will provide a major boost to India's defence prowess. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the successful test is a great testimony of the synergy between scientists and the Indian industry.

Abhyas Flight Test- Important Highlights

• The aircraft is controlled from the ground using control and an indigenously developed MEMS-based Inertial Navigation System and a Flight Control Computer computer that helps it follow a pre-designated path in a fully autonomous mode.

• The indigenous data link designed by a Bengaluru-based Industry partner was also successfully flown and tested during the flight.

• The performance of the aircraft during its entire flight was confirmed by the data captured by various Range instruments.

