DRDO successfully flight tests high-speed HEAT Abhyas
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully tested indigenously developed High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) Abhyas on December 23, 2021. It was flight tested from Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur off the coast, Odisha.
HEAT Abhyas demonstrated a high subsonic speed trajectory at a very low altitude with high endurance during the flight test. The two boosters provided initial acceleration during launch and a small turbojet engine was used to sustain the high subsonic speed with long endurance.
The indigenous unmanned aerial target system has been developed by DRDO's Bengaluru-based laboratory- Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE). Other DRDO laboratories also supported its development to ensure it meets the requirement of the aerial targets of the Indian Armed forces.
Significance
The development will provide a major boost to India's defence prowess. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the successful test is a great testimony of the synergy between scientists and the Indian industry.
Abhyas Flight Test- Important Highlights
• The aircraft is controlled from the ground using control and an indigenously developed MEMS-based Inertial Navigation System and a Flight Control Computer computer that helps it follow a pre-designated path in a fully autonomous mode.
• The indigenous data link designed by a Bengaluru-based Industry partner was also successfully flown and tested during the flight.
• The performance of the aircraft during its entire flight was confirmed by the data captured by various Range instruments.
What is Abhyas?
• Abhyas is a high-speed expendable aerial target (HEAT) that is being built by the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) of DRDO.
• The first experimental launch of the aircraft was done in June 2012 without the main engine.
• The gas turbine engine was later identified and integrated on the Abhyas airframe.
• HEAT Abhyas project was sanctioned with initial funding of Rs 15 crores.
• HAL secured an order for manufacturing, assembly, integration, testing and supply of DRDO Abhyas from ADE on December 17, 2021.
• The Abhyas aircraft is launched from a mobile launcher with the help of two 68 mm booster rockets.
Benefit
Abhyas's radar cross-section (RCS) and its visual and infrared signatures can be boosted to simulate a variety of aircraft for air-defense weapon practices.
Abhyas is also GPS-enabled and has an onboard flight control computer and a miss-distance indicator. The aircraft is designed for autonomous flight with the help of an autopilot.