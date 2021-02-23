JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

EAM S Jaishankar launches BRICS 2021 Website

The website will be maintaining a dynamic and updated information repository and will display all the relevant information for BRICS.

Created On: Feb 23, 2021 13:20 ISTModified On: Feb 23, 2021 13:20 IST
BRICS 2021 website

The External Affairs Minister of India S. Jaishankar on February 19, 2021, unveiled India’s BRICS 2021 website www.brics2021.gov.in in New Delhi.

BRICS- Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa is a five-nation grouping and India has assumed the Chairmanship of the bloc in 2021 when the group will be celebrating its 15th anniversary.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, under the theme ‘BRICS@15: Intra-BRICS Cooperation’, the approach of the Indian government will be focused on strengthening the collaboration through consolidation, continuity, and consensus.

Objective of BRICS website:

The newly launched website will be maintaining a dynamic and updated information repository and will be displaying all the relevant information for BRICS, along with the press releases, documents, a media gallery, and a registration platform for the events that have been planned over the year.

The External Affairs Minister while sharing the launch of the website on Twitter mentioned that it will provide a comprehensive snapshot of India’s strong BRICS engagement as well as the exhaustive calendar of events during BRICS under India’s Chairmanship.

What will be the priorities for BRICS 2021?

In an official statement, the Ministry of the External Affairs mentioned that the priorities for this year’s summit include counter-terrorism cooperation, reform of the multilateral system, enhancing people-to-people cooperation, and digital and technological solutions for the sustainable development goals.

About BRICS:

It is an influential bloc representing over 3.6 billion people, which is half of the world’s population. The member countries of BRICS have a combined GDP of USD 16.6 trillion.

The grouping is significant as it brings together the major emerging economies of the world. With time, the member countries of BRICS have come together to discuss important issues under the three pillars of economic and financial, political and security, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges. 

