Economic Survey 2020-21 Key Highlights: Get Detailed Analysis & Summary

Economic Survey 2021: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Economic Survey 2020-21 in the Parliament on January 29, 2021. The survey is generally presented a day before the Union Budget. This year, the survey is being presented earlier because the day-before-budget is a Sunday.

The real growth rate for FY21 has been taken as -7.7% (MoSPI) in Economic Survey 2020-21 and real growth rate for FY22 is assumed as 11.5 % based on IMF estimates.

Following the presentation of the Economic Survey in both the houses of the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian addressed a press conference in which he introduced the highlights of the annual survey document.

Economic Survey 2020- 2021: Detailed Analysis & Summary

•The Economic Survey 2020-21 has been dedicated to all the COVID-19 warriors, who have really helped in upholding India.

-Saving Lives and livelihoods

-COVID warriors joined hands to uphold India

-V-shaped economic recovery

-Opportunities outweigh risks

•The cover of the economic survey shows these COVID warriors including the nurses, doctors and scientists who have helped in developing the vaccine in record time and sanitation workers who have come together in the time of adversity to uphold India. The cover also shows v-shaped recovery that has happened in the India economy.

•This year's economic survey is being delivered in an e-book format. The Finance Ministry has also launched an official Economic Survey app for smooth access to the document.

Download Economic Survey 2021 Volume 1 PDF

Download Economic Survey 2021 Volume 2 PDF

Economic Survey App •The app can be downloaded easily from the app store. •The economic survey app has a built-in file reader, so there no need to open another application. •The users will be able to access all volumes of the survey on the app including:

-Volume 1

-Volume 2

-Statistical Appendix

-New ideas on Indian Economy

-E-Book •The users will be able to read and share any volume or chapter with colleagues and friends.

Saving Lives and Livelihoods amidst once-in-a-century-crisis- India's Policy Response to COVID-19

•The Economic Survey 2021 states that India's policy response during the COVID-19 pandemic was guided by Research in Epidemiology and Economics to minimize large losses.



•India's policy response also derived from the extensive research on the epidemology, especially that looked at the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918 to come up with its policy response.

•One of the key things that was pointed out was the need to flatten the pandemic curve, because that gives time for the health and testing infrastructure to be ramped up.

•One of the key learnings from this research was that the pandemic spreads faster in higher and denser populations and the intensity of the lockdown matters most at the beginning of the pandemic.

•The research showed that one unit increase in the population density has far greater impact on the spread of the pandemic at the onset compared to later. This is one of the key principles that guided India's policy response.

•Therefore, India recognised that early intense lockdown not only saves more human lives but also enables a quicker economic recovery.

What could have been vs what actually happened

The survey team also did its research to show -What could have been vs what actually happened. What could have been depends on population, population density, elderly people and the number of tests that are conducts and the entire demography.

Result of the research: India has done really well when it comes to the actual number of COVID-19 cases. India avoided around 37 lakh cases according to the survey's estimation and about one lakh deaths.

The same analysis was done across states as well and results are stated below:

-Maharashtra has been an underperformer both in the number of cases and deaths.

-Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Bihar have been the overperformers in the number of cases.

-Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been the overperformers in the number of deaths, a they managed to majorly restrict the number of fatalities.

The survey team also analysed the stringency of the lockdown across India and they found that the intensity of the initial lockdown correlates strongly with the difference in the estimated vs actual cases across country. They also developed a stringency lockdown index for the states, which can be used for future research as well.

Effect of Pandemic itself

-Even without intense lockdowns, individuals would not have gone out anyway.

-This means that contact-bases service sectors were severely impacted

-Precationary motive to save goes up during times of uncertainty, leading to discretionary spending.

-Uncertainity of demand would have effected corporate investment.

•So, even without a lockdown pandemic would have created significance economic impact as it did in other countries, which did not have intense lockdowns early on.

•The lockdown actually ensured a coordinated response across the entire country, which saved lives and enabled v-shaped recovery.

Demand-side policies

•Pandemic had both supply and demand side impact and the demand side impact was very nuanced and India's policy response took into account the nuanced effect of the pandemic on demand.

-PMJDY balances increased during the lockdown

•India approached its response to the pandemic in a calibrated manner by at first, purely focusing on providing neccesities. Almosty 18 crore people were provided with free food, which is possibly the largest free food programme in the world.

-Emergency credit measures were given

-Liquidity measures and forebearance were announced

•Under the unlock phase, India announced demand side measures to enable discretionary consumption including the Aatmanirbhar Bharat II and III measures, which were focussed on capital expenditure and wage subsidy programme.

Supply Side Impact

•A slew of structural reforms were announced to enhance supply in medium-long run to avoid loss of productive capacity.

•The reforms mainly focused on:

-strengthening the potential of primary and secondary sectors

-to create jobs and enable aggregate demand.

•The reforms included streamlining of labour laws, broad-based reforms in agriculture, MSMEs, BPO services, Power, Mineral, Defence and Space sector and strategic PSUs policy.

Significance

The launch of Economic Survey 2021 assumes great significance this year due to the huge impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the country's economy with shuttering of several business and loss of livelihoods.

What is the Economic Survey? The Economic survey provides a summary of the annual economic development across the country during the previous financial year. The annual survey analyses the trends in prices, agriculture, infrastructure, employment and industrial production, money supply, foreign exchange reserves, exports, imports and other factors that have an impact on the Indian economy and the budget. The survey also provides economic growth forecasts and gives detailed analysis on why it believes the economy will expand faster or decelerate.

How to watch Union Budget 2021?

The Union Budget 2021 will be telecasted live on Lok Sabha TV on February 1, 2021.

Background

The Budget session of the parliament began on January 29, 2021 with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing a joint sitting of the two houses of the parliament. The session will be held in two parts, first from January 29 till February 15 and second part will be held from March 8 to April 8.