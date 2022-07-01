England ODI Captain 2022: Jos Buttler named England's new ODI and T20 new Captain- Know Batting Stats

England ODI Captain 2022: Jos Buttler has been appointed as the new captain of England's ODI and T20I squad. The wicketkeeper-batsman has succeeded Eoin Morgan, who retired from international cricket on June 28, 2022. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) made the announcement on June 30, 2022.

The ECB Interim Chair Martin Darlow and Interim Chief Executive Officer Clare Connor approved the appointment on June 29, 2022 following the recommendation by the Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, Rob Key. Jos Buttler will take charge immediately and will captain England in the upcoming T20 and ODI series against India and South Africa.

Jos Buttler was serving as the vice captain of England's ODI and T20 squad since 2015. The 31-year-old captained England on 14 occasions, including in the Netherlands last week after Morgan was ruled out due to a groin injury.

" It is a great honour to take over from Eoin and the place he has left England White-Ball Cricket in is exciting, and I'm inspired for the challenges ahead," said Jos Buttler after his appointment. He further added saying, "I would like to offer my sincere thanks and gratitude to Eoin Morgan for his outstanding leadership over the past seven years. It has been the most memorable period for everyone involved. He has been an inspirational leader, and it has been fantastic to play under him. There are lots of things that I have learnt from him that I'll take into this role."

England's new ODI and T20 Captain Joss Buttler -7 Lesser Known Facts

1. Jos Buttler is considered as one of the best white-ball batsmen in the world.

2. He had made his T20I debut in 2011, ODI debut in 2012 and Test Debut in 2014.

3. He was an essential part of the England cricket team that won the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

4. He has been serving as the deputy captain of England's ODI and T20I team since 2015.

5. He is England's second-highest run-scorer in T20Is behind Eoin Morgan.

6. He is one of the only four England players to score a T20I century.

7. He holds the world record for the highest second-wicket stand in T20Is, scoring 167 not out against South Africa during England's 2020 tour along with Dawid Malan.

8. He also holds the England ODI record for most dismissals (213) as a wicketkeeper and England T20I record for most dismissals (47).

9. He was retained by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 10 crores ahead of the IPL Mega Auction 2022.

