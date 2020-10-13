eSanjeevani telemedicine service completes 5 lakh consultations and hosts 216 online OPDs

eSanjeevani telemedicine initiative of the Union Health Ministry has recorded the completion of 5 lakh teleconsultations so far and according to the government, the last one lakh consultations have been completed in a record time of 17 days.

Reportedly in the past few days, the number of teleconsultations on eSanjeevani per day has touched the 8,000 mark. Presently, 26 states have been using the two variants of eSanjeevani’s telemedicine, namely patient to doctor (eSanjeevani OPD) and the doctor to doctor (eSanjeevaniAB-HWC).

With over 1 lakh consultations in just the last 17 days, eSanjeevani of @MOHFW_India crosses the milestone of hosting 5 lakh tele-consultations. #SwasthaBharat pic.twitter.com/yOMaBPofXq — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) October 12, 2020

What is the eSanjeevani telemedicine service? eSanjeevani AB-HWC- eSanjeevani telemedicine service was launched by the union health ministry of India under Ayushman Bharat Health Wellness Centre (AB-HWC) in November 2019. The service has to be implemented at 1,50,000 Health and Wellness centres in conjunction with the identified medical colleges that have been functioning under the Union Government. eSanjeevani AB-HWC has been functional at around 4,000 Health and Wellness Centres. eSanjeevani OPD- The second variant of the ambitious initiative is eSanjeevani OPD which was rolled out on April 13, 2020, during the first lockdown by the government when the OPDs were closed across India. It also has the potential of becoming the world’s largest telemedicine platform.

Services under eSanjeevani OPD:

• eSanjeevani OPD enables access to the services of OPD by the patients directly from their homes.

• eSanjeevani OPD has also been accepted evenly by both the patients and the doctors.

• Over 100 telemedicine practitioners have successfully completed more than 1,000 teleconsultations. Few of them have also logged over 10,000 consultations.

• As per the government, over 20% of the patients have used eSanjeevani services for consultation with doctors more than once.

Ten States registered for highest consultations through eSanjeevani platforms: