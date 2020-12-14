Eswatini PM Ambrose Dlamini, who tested positive for COVID-19, passes away

Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini, who had tested positive for COVID-19, passed away after being hospitalised in South Africa. He was 52. The news was confirmed by the nation's government on December 13, 2020.

Eswatini's Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku said in a statement, "Their Majesties have commanded that I inform the Nation of the sad and untimely passing away of His Excellency the Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini. His Excellency passed on this afternoon while under medical care in a hospital in South Africa”."

The Deputy PM further stated that the government in collaboration with the family will keep the nation informed of subsequent arrangements,

Their Majesties announce the sad passing of His Excellency the Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini. pic.twitter.com/6alMuSN8oo — Eswatini Government (@EswatiniGovern1) December 13, 2020

What was the cause of his death?

•The Eswatini government did not mention the exact cause of Dlamini's death. Ambrose Dlamini had tested positive for COVID-19 four weeks ago on November 16 and at that time, he had informed that he was asymptomatic and was feeling well.

•A few weeks later, on December 1, the Eswatini government said that Dlamini had been moved to a hospital in South Africa to guide and fast track his recovery from COVID-19. He was stable and responding well to the treatment at that time.

•However, on December 13, the government announced that Dlamini died "while under medical care in a hospital in South Africa", without giving more details.

•Dlamini was among a number of world leaders who had contracted COVID-19 during the pandemic, including US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Ambrose Dlamini

•Ambrose Dlamini had been the Prime Minister of Eswatini since October 2018. He was earlier serving as the chief executive officer of MTN Eswatini.

•He had overall worked in the banking industry for over 18 years, including being the Managing Director of Eswatini Nedbank Limited.

•He was appointed prime minister of Eswatini by the nation's King Mswati III. The head of the government's role is limited in Eswatini, as the King names all ministers and controls parliament in the absolute monarchy.

•King Mswati III was crowned the King of Swaziland in 1986 at the age of 18 years, succeeding his long-serving father King Sobhuza II, who had passed away at the age of 82 years.

•In April 2018, the King officially changed the name of the country from the Kingdom of Swaziland to the Kingdom of Eswatini, mirroring the name commonly used in Swazi, their language

•In Eswatini, the King rules by decree and has been criticised for the heavy-handed treatment of opponents.

Background

Eswatini was formerly known as Swaziland. The tiny landlocked nation in southern Africa is one of the last absolute monarchies in the world.

The nation has a total of around 1.2 million people and has so far recorded 6,768 positive cases of COVID-19, which includes 127 confirmed deaths, as per the nation's health ministry.

Over 39 percent of the nation's population lived below the poverty line in 2016 and 2017, as per the World Bank.