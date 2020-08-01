Fifth phase of Vande Bharat Mission starts from August 1

The fifth phase of Vande Bharat Mission will start from August 1, 2020. Under this, a total of 792 flights, including 100 domestic flights and 692 international flights have been scheduled.

The fifth phase of Vande Bharat Mission will repatriate Indians from 23 countries. As per the External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava, the International flights will cater to 21 different airports in India and will bring back 1 lakh 30 thousand Indians from abroad.

The Vande Bharat Mission started by the central government was to bring back stranded Indians from other countries amid the lockdown and pandemic.

With over 8.7 lakh Indians repatriated through various modes, Vande Bharat Mission continues to fly high.



We will reach out to even more Indians and bring them back home in Phase-5, starting 1st August 2020. pic.twitter.com/dHg5j1tUXm — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) July 30, 2020

Key Highlights:

• The fifth phase will include bringing back Indians from 23 countries, including, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries, Canada, UK, Germany, France, New Zealand, Australia, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Bangladesh, Thailand, Myanmar, China, Kyrgyzstan, and Israel.

• Immigrants have been brought back to India from many countries including Singapore, the United Kingdom, Philippines, Bangladesh, the USA, and Malaysia.

• As many as 54180 passengers have been brought back to India’s financial capital Mumbai from different countries as part of the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’.

Stranded Indians arriving back to Maharashtra:

As per the Maharashtra government data, out of the total number of passengers, 18587 are from Maharashtra state, 18192 are from Mumbai, while 17401 belongs from the other states.

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, passengers from Mumbai have been admitted to the institutional quarantine facilities set up in different hotels by the Maharashtra state government. While others have been sent to their respective districts for getting quarantined.

Passengers from other states who have been landing in Mumbai are also being quarantined in the city till they get their travel passes from their home states. Working of the Vande Bharat Mission has been undertaken by the state in the coordinated efforts of Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai Collectorate Office, Regional Transport Officer, Mumbai International Airport Authority Ltd., Airports Authority of India, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation.