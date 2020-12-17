French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19, several world leaders isolate themselves

French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for COVID-19 on December 17, 2020. This was informed by Elysee Palace, the official residence of the President.

Macron had undergone the COVID-19 test after displaying symptoms. He will be self-isolating himself for the next seven days. He had undergone the PCR test as soon as the first symptoms appeared and was diagnosed COVID-19 positive. He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely, as per the official statement.

Macron's wife, 67-year-old Brigitte, will also self-isolate herself but she has no symptoms and had tested negative on December 15, 2020 ahead of a visit to a Paris hospital.

Several world leaders isolate themselves

Emmanuel Macron had come in contact with several world leaders in the past week including French and Spanish Prime Ministers. He had also held the government’s weekly Cabinet meeting on December 16, 2020. French Prime Minister Jean Castex’s office informed that he will also self-isolate for seven days.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has also gone into self isolation till December 24, as he had met the French President for lunch on December 14, 2020. Sanchez informed Spain´s King Felipe VI of the decision and has canceled his appearance at Spain´s National Library, which was scheduled for today.

Mes meilleurs vœux à @Emmanuel Macron.



Lundi, j'ai participé avec le président français à la commémoration du 60e anniversaire de l' @OECD. Conformément aux protocoles, je suspends toute mon activité et serai en quarantaine jusqu'au 24 décembre. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) December 17, 2020

Macron also had lunch with the heads of political groups at the National Assembly, French Parliament's lower house.

The French President had also hosted Portugal's Prime Minister António Costa for lunch at the Elysee on December 16, 2020. Costa has also been advised isolation until the health authorities assess the degree of risk.

Em virtude da confirmação do teste positivo do Presidente francês @EmmanuelMacron, com quem estive ontem no Palácio do Eliseu, estou em isolamento profilático preventivo até avaliação do grau de risco por parte das autoridades de saúde. pic.twitter.com/V0D4mHsr8S — António Costa (@antoniocostapm) December 17, 2020

The EU Council President Charles Michel has also self-isolated himself, as he had met Macron recently.

Tous mes encouragements et vœux à @EmmanuelMacron pour un prompt rétablissement. — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) December 17, 2020

Macron had also attended the European Union summit at the end of last week, where he held a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The EU leaders had met in person in Brussels on December 10-11 for the first time since October.

As per an EU official, all sanitary measures were observed during the European Council meeting and they have not been informed of any other participant or staff present during the summit being tested positive for COVID-19.

He was also meant to be in Lebanon on December 22-23, 2020, which has now been cancelled. His isolation period is technically supposed to end on December 24, 2020.