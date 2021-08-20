G7 Ministers on Afghanistan: Taliban must hold their commitments to ensure civilians' safety

The Group of Seven (G7) Ministers on August 19, 2021 stressed that the Taliban must hold on to their commitments to ensure the protection of civilians.

The leaders also expressed their concerns over reports of violent reprisals in parts of Afghanistan. This was stated by UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in a statement on August 19.

Dominic Raab had chaired a call of Foreign and Development Ministers of G7 countries- Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States to discuss the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan. The High Representative of the European Union was also a part of the call.

Dominic Raab tweeted after the meeting saying, "Today the UK Flag of United Kingdom convened a meeting of G7 Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan. G7 Ministers discussed coordination of the ongoing evacuation efforts and how the G7 can forge an international strategy to address the challenges we now face in Afghanistan."

Today the UK 🇬🇧 convened a meeting of G7 Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan. G7 Ministers discussed coordination of the ongoing evacuation efforts and how the G7 can forge an international strategy to address the challenges we now face in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/iLMqxnWNoo — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) August 19, 2021

G7 Ministers on Afghanistan: Key Highlights

•The Group of Seven Foreign Ministers stated that the Afghanistan crisis requires an international response including intensive engagement with most affected Afghans, UNSC, parties to the conflict, G20 international donors and Afghanistan's regional neighbours on critical questions facing Afghanistan and the region.

•UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab stated that the G7 has called for the Taliban to guarantee safe passage to foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the nation.

•The G7 also assured that they are doing everything possible to evacuate vulnerable persons from Kabul airport.

•G7 ministers also vowed to engage with partners in the coming days to secure an inclusive political settlement that will enable life-saving humanitarian assistance and support in Afghanistan and the region and prevent any further loss of life.

G7 Ministers extend support to UNSC statement UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement that the G7 Ministers also spoke about the significant loss of life and internal displacement in Afghanistan over recent days. He stated that the G7 Ministers support statement of UNSC made on August 16. Dominic Raab further in his capacity as chair of G7 foreign and development ministers' meeting

said that the G7 affirm their commitment in particular to urgent need for the cessation of violence, respect for human rights including for women, children & minorities, inclusive negotiations about the future of Afghanistan. "And affirmed our commitment in particular to urgent need for the cessation of violence, respect for human rights including for women, children & minorities, inclusive negotiations about the future of Afghanistan," UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (file pic) added. pic.twitter.com/TbHx1l6PTF — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2021

The UK Foreign Secretary also discussed the situation in Afghanistan with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and they both agreed on the importance of addressing security concerns, regional stability and addressing the humanitarian crisis.

Discussed Afghanistan with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi today. We noted the importance of addressing security concerns, regional stability and addressing the humanitarian crisis. — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) August 19, 2021

The UK Foreign Secretary also informed that the United Kingdom and Turkey are working closely together in Afghanistan to ensure that evacuations continue safely.

UK 🇬🇧 & Turkey 🇹🇷 are working closely together in Afghanistan to ensure evacuations can continue safely. I expressed gratitude for Turkish foreign minister @MevlutCavusoglu's commitment to safeguarding Kabul airport alongside our troops. — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) August 19, 2021

Background

All major blocs across the world are currently holding talks to avert the crisis in Afghanistan following the Taliban's return to power. Afghanistan's future is currently hanging in balance after the country's government collapsed on August 15, 2021 following the escape of Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani from Kabul.

The Taliban entered the presidential palace in the Afghan capital and declared its victory over the government. The insurgent group is currently in talks with former Afghan officials to form a new government under its regime.

Several countries have offered refuge to Afghans who wish to leave Afghanistan due to terror of the Taliban's brutal past atrocities in the nation.