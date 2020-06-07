Gas leak in Mumbai? Complaints of gas leak in Chembur, Ghatkoper, Vikroli, Powai, Kanjurmarg: BMC

Several complaints of suspected gas leak were received from few areas in Mumbai late evening on June 6, 2020. This was confirmed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) through a tweet.

BMC tweeted saying that it has received a couple of complaints of suspected gas leak, from residents in Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli and Powai. The corporation has assured that fire brigade is checking the situation and will update facts soon.

We've received a couple of complaints of suspected gas leak, from residents in Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai...Please don’t panic or create panic. 13 fire appliances to monitor situation have been activated as precaution: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) pic.twitter.com/d9KcwCfqQp — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2020

The corporation further tweeted saying that all the concerned agencies have been mobilised to check the source of the foul smell that has been reported by several residents living in Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli and Powai.

BMC further urged the residents not to panic or create panic. The corporation revealed that 13 fire appliances have been activated to monitor the situation as a precaution. Those having problems due to the foul smell have been urged to cover their face and nose with a wet towel or cloth.

With regards to the foul odour across some parts of Mumbai, as of now the Mumbai Fire Brigade has been activated with its SoPs. I appeal to all to stay indoors, not panic. Close your windows. @mybmc is actively monitoring this situation https://t.co/jOLvZdCfJW — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 6, 2020

In its latest update, the BMC stated that the situation was under control and all necessary resources were mobilised. Presently, the origin of the smell is being investigated. Over 17 fire appliances have been deployed on the field to be ready for response if required. The fire appliances are equipped with a public announcement system.

17 fire appliances are on field equipped with public announcement system and ready for response if required. #BMCUpdates https://t.co/ceQmF9Zqyu — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 6, 2020

Following are some of the tweets by residents of the areas:

There is a gas leak in Chembur. Pungent odour is causing nausea and headache. Request you to take immediate action @mahanagargas @MumbaiPolice @mybmc #Chembur #gasleakage #gasleak — Sujit Mohan (@sujitmohan88) June 6, 2020

@authackeray @mahagas#gasleak there is very bad smell of gas in powai area please help — Parikshit Acharya (@ParikshitAch) June 6, 2020

