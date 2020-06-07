Study at Home
Search

Gas leak in Mumbai? Complaints of gas leak in Chembur, Ghatkoper, Vikroli, Powai, Kanjurmarg: BMC

BMC has urged the residents not to panic or create panic. It has activated 13 fire appliances to monitor the situation as a precaution. 

Jun 7, 2020 05:23 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon

Several complaints of suspected gas leak were received from few areas in Mumbai late evening on June 6, 2020. This was confirmed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) through a tweet.

BMC tweeted saying that it has received a couple of complaints of suspected gas leak, from residents in Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli and Powai. The corporation has assured that fire brigade is checking the situation and will update facts soon.

The corporation further tweeted saying that all the concerned agencies have been mobilised to check the source of the foul smell that has been reported by several residents living in Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli and Powai.

BMC further urged the residents not to panic or create panic. The corporation revealed that 13 fire appliances have been activated to monitor the situation as a precaution. Those having problems due to the foul smell have been urged to cover their face and nose with a wet towel or cloth.

In its latest update, the BMC stated that the situation was under control and all necessary resources were mobilised. Presently, the origin of the smell is being investigated. Over 17 fire appliances have been deployed on the field to be ready for response if required. The fire appliances are equipped with a public announcement system.

Following are some of the tweets by residents of the areas: 

ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mybmc @MumbaiPolice @mahanagargas @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray — Harshil Mehta (@hashtagharshil) June 6, 2020

Download our Current Affairs & GK app For exam preparation

डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए

AndroidIOS

Related Categories