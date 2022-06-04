Google Doodle honours Satyendra Nath Bose: 5 Interesting facts about Indian physicist and mathematician

Satyendra Nath Bose invention: Google is paying tribute to the Indian physicist and mathematician Satyendra Nath Bose with an artistic doodle that shows Bose performing an experiment.

Google has honoured the renowned Indian physicist and mathematician with a doodle on June 4 as it was on this day in 1924 that Satyendra Nath Bose has sent his quantum formulations to Albert Einstein, who had termed it as a significant discovery in quantum mechanics.

Satyendra Nath Bose is best known for his work on quantum mechanics in the early 1920s. The Government of India also recognized Satyendra Nath Bose’s tremendous contribution to the field of physics by awarding him Padma Vibhushan- one of the highest civilian awards in the country.

As Google celebrates Satyendra Nath Bose with a doodle, learn more about the brilliant Indian physicist and mathematician.

Who was Satyendra Nath Bose?

Satyendra Nath Bose is an Indian physicist and mathematician who was born on January 1, 1894, in Kolkata. Bose is best known for his work in quantum mechanics in the early 1920s. He is credited for developing the foundation of Bose statistics and the theory of the Bose condensate.

A fellow of the Royal Society, Satyendra Nath Bose was awarded India’s second-highest civilian award- Padma Vibhushan in 1954 by the Indian Government.

Satyendra Nath Bose had a wide range of interests in various fields, including, mathematics, physics, biology, chemistry, philosophy, literature, arts and music. Bose also served on may research and development committees in sovereign India.

Google honours Satyendra Nath Bose with a Doodle

Google Doodle is honouring Satyendra Nath Bose and his contribution to Bose-Einstein condensate as it was on this day in 1924 that he had sent his quantum formulations to Albert Einstein who had immediately recognized it as a significant discovery in quantum physics.

Notably, Bose’s theoretical paper became one of the most important findings of Quantum theory. After recognizing the significance of discovery, Albert Einstein soon applied Bose’s formula to a wide range of phenomena.

Google Doodle honours Satyendra Nath Bose: How the discovery in quantum mechanics was made?

One day while teaching the post-graduate students Planck’s Radiation Formula, Satyendra Nath Bose questioned the way particles were counted. Bose then began experimenting with his own theories. He documented his findings in a report called Planck’s Law and Hypothesis of Light Quanta and sent it to a prominent science journal ‘The Philosophical Magazine’. However, after his research was rejected, Bose sent his paper to Albert Einstein who immediately recognized the significance of his discovery.

Satyendra Nath Bose: 5 Interesting things to know about the brilliant Indian physicist

1. Satyendra Nath Bose’s father was an accountant who used to write an arithmetic problem for Bose every day before leaving for work. It feulled his interest in mathematics.

2. Bose earned a Master’s degree in Applied Mathematics at the University of Calcutta. By the end of 1917, he started giving lectures on physics.

3. Apart from being honoured with Padma Vibhushan for his contribution to Physics, he was also appointed as the National Professor. It is the highest honour for scholars in India.

4. Satyendra Nath Bose also went on to serve as the President of many scientific institutions including the National Institute of Science, the Indian Physical Society. He was also an advisor to the council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

5. Notably, any particle that confirms with his statistics today is known as Boson. Many scientific breakthroughs have come from his work including the discovery of particle accelerator and the God Particle.