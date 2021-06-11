Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Google to build world’s longest undersea cable to connect Latin America and the US

Google's undersea cable Firmina will run from the east coast of the United States to Las Toninas, Argentina, with additional landings in Brazil, Praia Grande, and Punta del Este, Uruguay.

Created On: Jun 11, 2021 17:51 ISTModified On: Jun 11, 2021 17:51 IST
World's longest undersea cable by Google

Alphabet’s Google announced on June 9, 2021, that it will be building an undersea cable that will connect the United States, Uruguay, Brazil, and Argentina, to bolster the capacity of internet connection between these regions.

The undersea cable called Firminia, named after a Brazilian abolitionist and author Maria Firminia dos Reis, will be the longest cable in the world.

The announcement by Google has also come at a time when the demand for the cloud and internet services has surged because of an increase in online activity due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With the latest Firminia cable, Google now has investments in 16 subsea cables including Equiano, Dunant, and Grace Hopper.

Objective:

Firminia, the world’s largest undersea cable by Google, will help in improving the access to Google services for the users in South America.

How Firminia Cable will connect Latin America and the US?

In a blog post, Google informed that the undersea cable Firmina will run from the east coast of the United States to Las Toninas, Argentina, with additional landings in Brazil, Praia Grande, and Punta del Este, Uruguay.

Firminia Cable: Key features

•   With 12 fiber pairs, the cable will carry traffic quickly and securely between South and North America, giving its users low latency, fast access to Google products such as Gmail, Youtube, Search, as well as, Google Cloud Services.

•   As per Google’s blog post, the cable will be capable of running entirely from a single power source at one end of the cable if its other power source(s) become temporarily unavailable.

 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Comment ()

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material

Post Comment

3 + 8 =
Post

Comments