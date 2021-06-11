Google to build world’s longest undersea cable to connect Latin America and the US

Alphabet’s Google announced on June 9, 2021, that it will be building an undersea cable that will connect the United States, Uruguay, Brazil, and Argentina, to bolster the capacity of internet connection between these regions.

The undersea cable called Firminia, named after a Brazilian abolitionist and author Maria Firminia dos Reis, will be the longest cable in the world.

The announcement by Google has also come at a time when the demand for the cloud and internet services has surged because of an increase in online activity due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Today we’re announcing Firmina, the longest subsea cable in the world capable of running from a single power source at one end if necessary. Firmina will run from the US East Coast to Argentina to help improve access to Google services in South America. https://t.co/jZqtZoKYil — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) June 9, 2021

With the latest Firminia cable, Google now has investments in 16 subsea cables including Equiano, Dunant, and Grace Hopper.

Objective:

Firminia, the world’s largest undersea cable by Google, will help in improving the access to Google services for the users in South America.

How Firminia Cable will connect Latin America and the US?

In a blog post, Google informed that the undersea cable Firmina will run from the east coast of the United States to Las Toninas, Argentina, with additional landings in Brazil, Praia Grande, and Punta del Este, Uruguay.