Government asks states/UTs to prepare for COVID-19 vaccine, dry run to be conducted across country on January 2

The central government has asked all the states and UTs to ensure effective preparedness for the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. The directions by the centre have been given to gear up the administration before the rollout of the vaccine across the country.

The Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan also chaired a high-level meeting via video conference for reviewing the preparedness at the session sites for the COVID-19 vaccination. As per the Health Ministry, the dry run for the vaccine administration will be conducted by all the States and UTs on January 2, 2021.

Objective of conducting dry run:

The dry run for the COVID-19 vaccine introduction will be conducted for assessing the operational feasibility in the use of CO-WIN application in the field environment, for testing the linkages between implementation and planning, and for identifying the challenges and to guide before the actual implementation.

The dry run will equip the state and UT governments in managing vaccine storage, supply, logistics, including cold chain management.

How Dry run will be conducted all across the country?

The dry run is proposed to be conducted in the capitals of all the states in at least 3 session sites. Some states will also include the districts that are in difficult terrain or have poor logistical support.

Kerala and Maharashtra are likely to conduct dry runs in major cities in addition to the state capital.

For each of the 3 session sites, 25 test beneficiaries (Healthcare workers) will be identified by the concerned Medical Officer-in-charge.

Around 96,000 vaccinators have been trained for the program. Around 57,000 participants have been trained in district level training in 719 districts and 2,360 participants have been trained in the National Training of Trainers.

Directions to conduct dry run by Health Ministry to States and UTs:

Respective State and UT governments have been directed to ensure that data of the beneficiaries are uploaded successfully in Co-WIN. These beneficiaries will also be present at the session site for the dry run.

The Ministry has also asked the states and UTs for preparing the facilities and users to be created on the Co-WIN app which includes uploading the data of beneficiaries.

The state governments have also been asked to ensure the physical verification of all proposed sites for logistical arrangements, adequacy of space, electricity, internet connectivity, and safety.

Helpline established for vaccine-related query:

States, under the directions, have been augmenting the State Helpline 104 for any form of vaccine-related query. Capacity building and orientation of the Call centres executives have taken place in all the states and Union Territories.