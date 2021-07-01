Government gives Amitabh Kant one-year extension as NITI Aayog CEO

As per the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training on June 29, 2021, the Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant has been given a one-year extension till June 2022.

Amitabh Kant is a 1980-batch retired IAS officer of Kerala cadre, who has been at the top position of the policy think tank of the government since 2016.

His extension was issued after the nod from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Modi.

Who is Amitabh Kant?

• Amitabh Kant is a retired IAS officer of the 1980 batch of Kerala cadre.

• Before moving to NITI Aayog, he was the Secretary in the Government of India and was handling the industrial policy and promotion.

• After his superannuation in 2016, he was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog and will continue to do so till 2022.

• Known for his reformist mind, articulation, and marketing strategies, Amitabh Kant is a key player who has been involved at the top level in policy-related matters in the government about technology, industrial development, and investment.

• He was also a key driver of the ‘Start-Up India’, ‘Make in India’, ‘God’s own country’, ‘Incredible India’ initiatives.

NITI Aayog:

It is a public policy think tank of the Indian Government that was established with an aim of achieving sustainable development goals.

NITI Aayog was established in 2015, by the NDA Government, to replace the Planning Commission which had followed a top-down model.

The council of NITI Aayog comprises all the State Chief Ministers, along with Chief Ministers of Puducherry and Delhi, a vice-chairman nominated by PM and LGs of all the UTs.

Background:

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), in 2019, had given its approval to the extension of tenure of Amitabh Kant as CEO of NITI Aayog for a period of two years beyond June 30, 2019, up to June 30, 2021.