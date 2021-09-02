Government has decided to concede demand of statehood for Puducherry: CM N Rangasamy

The Chief Minister of Puducherry, N Rangasamy informed on September 1, 2021, that the Central Government has decided to agree with the demand for statehood for Puducherry.

The Chief Minister of the Union Territory, while replying to the views of the members of both ruling and opposition blocks during a debate on the budget for fiscal 2021-22 in the legislative assembly, said that the statehood is absolutely necessary for Puducherry.

CM Rangasamy further noted that Puducherry has experienced several hardships without the statehood status, however, the Central Government has now decided to concede the plea for full-fledged statehood for Puducherry.

Promise of full statehood for Puducherry All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) ahead of the polls in Puducherry in 2021 had promised a full statehood for the Union Territory in its election manifesto. The AINRC along with BJP has won the elections, in which, AINRC bagged 10 seats out of the 16 it contested in the legislative polls, while the Bharatiya Janata Party had won 6 seats out of 9 seats it contested.

Other announcements for Puducherry:

• The Chief Minister announced in the legislative assembly that the monthly assistance given to the freedom fighters under state government scheme as pension will be raised to Rs. 10,000 from the present Rs. 9,000.

• Puducherry government has decided to exempt the students selected through the Centralised Admission Committee for engineering and medical students from paying tuition fees.

• The Chief Minister informed that the monthly assistance given to the aged press persons will be hiked to Rs. 8,000 from present Rs. 7,500.

• The internship allowance by the government to the medical residents will be raised from the present Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 20,000.

• All the vacancies in different posts of jobs in the Puducherry government will also be filled and police personnel will be recruited soon.

• The Chief Minister also said that the loans borrowed from the Backward Welfare Corporation by the students belonging to Backward Class for their education will also be waived.

Sanction of central grants to Puducherry budget:

Chief Minister N Rangasamy informed that he has requested PM Modi to sanction the central grants to the Puducherry budget under 90:10 ratio, with the Central Government’s contribution at 90% of the total requirements and the territorial government’s share being 10%. Currently, the ratio is 60:40.