Government plans curated tours to promote sites linked to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

The Central Government has drawn up plans to promote sites all over the country that are associated with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. It will be done through curated tours as part of the events to commemorate the anniversary of the formation of the Azad Hind Government. The move to promote sites in India that are associated with Bose is also the first such effort at the National level.

On October 21, 1943, the freedom fighter had announced the formation of the provisional government of Azad Hind in occupied Singapore. Subhas Chandra Bose had launched a struggle to free India from British Rule under the banner of the provisional government in exile during the latter part of the Second World War.

As per the official in the Tourism Industry, identification of such sites has been done and it will include multiple tours. Curated itineraries have been prepared that will cover the destinations connected to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The itineraries will be given to the tour operators to promote sites related to Netaji.

Tours of sites linked to Netaji: Which of the places will be covered?

• Some of the sites will be covered under the Buddhist Circuit. It is being developed by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with various central ministries and Bihar and UP governments. The other will be more like itineraries for tour operators.

• The Delhi-Meerut-Dalhousie-Delhi-Surat route will include the Shaheed Smarak in Meerut and the Kynance Building in Dalhousie where Netaji had spent around 7 months, Haripura in Surat where he was elected the President of the Congress.

• The other will be the Kolkata-Nagaland-Manipur route. This will include a tour of the Rauzazho Village which Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had liberated during his campaign in 1944 against the British and made it the operational base of the Indian National Army (INA).

• A large number of INA artefacts can also be found in Rauzazho village. The tour, in Manipur, will include Moirang, where the INA flag was unfurled in 1944.

• The other route that has found a place for the tour is the Cuttack-Kolkata-Andamans route. It will include Netaji’s childhood home in Cuttack, his first school-Stewart School-and his high school-Ravenshaw Collegiate School.

• In Kolkata, the tour will include the Presidency College and Netaji Bhawan and the Andaman leg of the route will include a visit to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Island in Port Blair. INA had unfurled their flag there in 1943.

Commemoration of formation of Netaji’s Azad Hind Government

The decision of showcasing the life of Subhas Chandra Bose is part of the Central Government’s efforts under the Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism organized a series of events in the run-up to and on October 21 in India and South East Asia to commemorate the anniversary of the formation of the Azad Hind Government. This also included the programmes across the sites which are proposed to be part of the tours.

The commemoration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is an ongoing initiative. It will culminate in a grand event on his birth anniversary on January 23, 2022.