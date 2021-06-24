Government signs $32 million loan with World Bank to improve healthcare services in Mizoram

The Government of India and the World Bank have signed a $32 million Mizoram Health Systems Strengthening Project for improving the management capacity and the quality of health services in Mizoram. The project will be particularly for the benefit of under-served areas and vulnerable groups.

The agreement was signed on June 17, 2021, by Rajat Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary, Economic Affairs Department, Ministry of Finance on behalf of Indian Government; Eric Zomawai, Project Director, Mizoram Health Systems Strengthening Project on behalf of Mizoram Government; and Junaid Ahmed, Country Director, on behalf of the World Bank.

The Coronavirus pandemic has had adverse effects on the utilization and delivery of essential health services in Mizoram. The project will further invest in infection prevention and control for a more resilient response to future pandemics, outbreaks, and health emergencies.

Significance:

The Mizoram Health Systems Strengthening Project will benefit the people across all 8 districts of Mizoram.

The project will also be beneficial for the health sector staff, particularly at the secondary and primary levels, by strengthening their management and planning capacity along with building their clinical skills and competencies.

Objectives of Mizoram Health Systems Strengthening Project: • It will strengthen the management and governance structure of the Health Department and its subsidiaries. • The project will improve the quality and coverage of the services delivered by the State Government health systems. • It will also be investing in a comprehensive Quality Assurance Program which will enable the quality certification of health facilities. • The key focus of the project will also be to strengthen the effectiveness of the state health insurance program. • Building synergies with Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana • Reducing the financial barriers in accessing the hospital services and preventing the catastrophic expenditure on health by poor families.

Mizoram Health Systems Strengthening Project: Key Strategies

• The project by the government will move towards a performance-based financing system where the Internal Performance Agreements (IPAs) between the Department of Health and its subsidiaries will foster more accountability at all levels. It will further improve the management system.

• The project will focus on promoting synergy between various schemes and expand the capacity of the state insurance agency.

• The investment will be made in improving the overall ecosystem for bio-medical waste management (both liquid and solid waste).

• It will include disinfection, collection, and segregation while also safeguarding the environment and improving the quality of health service and patient safety.