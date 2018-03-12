First Indo-French Knowledge Summit: Government to launch ‘Study in India’ programme

The first ever Indo-French Knowledge Summit ended successfully on March 11, 2018 with a landmark agreement on mutual recognition of educational qualifications between the two countries.



The summit was organized by the French Embassy in India and co-hosted by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development.



These agreements are expected to boost the educational relationship between the two countries, and it will encourage mobility of students from both the countries by facilitating possibilities for them to continue their studies in the other country.



In the summit, the HRD minister also mooted the idea that both the countries should also look at the possibilities of allowing professionals to practice in each other’s country on a reciprocity basis.

‘Study in India’ programme



According to the Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar, the Government will soon launch its 'Study in India' Programme to encourage more foreign students to take up education in India.



Currently, there are 47000 foreign students learning in India and by 2022 India will have at least 100,000 students learning in India.



The HRD Minister disclosed that a Joint Working Group between the two countries will be formed to take ahead the bilateral cooperation in education and research.





Franco-Indian Education Trust



A Franco-Indian Education Trust was unveiled at the knowledge summit which will be funded by the Indian industry and French Companies in India to offer educational scholarships and merit-based financial support to Indian students.



About the Knowledge Summit



The Knowledge Summit is the First Franco-Indian Summit for university, scientific and technology cooperation with the broader objective to design a roadmap of Franco-India cooperation for the next five years, in collaboration with companies.



The summit was held in New Delhi in which 15 MoUs were signed between universities and research institutions.

This two-day event offered a common moment for a common goal; increase student mobility, enlarge Research & Development collaborations and link campuses to companies by focusing on employability.

