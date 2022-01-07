Govt approves Rs. 12,000 crores for Green Energy Corridor phase 2; What is India’s Green Energy Corridor?

Green energy corridor phase 2: The Union Cabinet on January 6, 2022, gave its approval to the Green Energy Corridor phase 2 with an outlay of Rs. 12,000 crores to facilitate the grid integration and the power evacuation of about 20 GW of renewable energy projects in 7 states.

The Union Minister Anurag Thakur, while announcing the decision, said that the second phase of the Green Energy Corridor will be implemented during 2021-22 to 2025-26 fiscal years. He further added that 80% of the phase one of the scheme has been completed and the outlay of the first phase was Rs. 10,142 crores.

Green Energy Corridor phase II

The approval to phase-II of the Green Energy Corridor scheme has been given for Intra-State Transmission System (InSTS) for the addition of approximately 10,750 circuit kilometres of the transmission lines and approx. 27,500 Mega Volt Amperes transformation capacity of substations. The scheme is an addition to the Green Energy Corridor phase-1.

Green Energy Corridor Scheme will facilitate the grid integration and the power evacuation of about 20 GW of renewable energy (RE) projects in 7 states- Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

Green Energy Corridor phase II is targeted to be set up with a total estimated cost of Rs. 12, 031 crores, and the Central Finance Assistance (CFA) will be 33% of the project cost which is Rs. 3,970.34 crores.

Union Cabinet has approved Intra-State Transmission System-Green Energy Corridor Phase-II. This scheme will add approximately 10,750 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and approx. 27,500 Mega Volt-Amperes transformation capacity of substations: Union Minister Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/FmNuoEhD6V — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022

Significance:

1. The second phase of the Green Energy Corridor Scheme will help in achieving the target of 450 GW installed RE capacity by 2030.

2. It will further contribute to the long-term energy security of India and will promote ecologically sustainable growth by reducing carbon footprint.

3. The scheme will facilitate in generating large direct and indirect employment opportunities for both the skilled and unskilled personnel.