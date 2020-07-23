Greta Thunberg wins first Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity, to donate one-million euro prize to environmental groups

Greta Thunberg, a 17-year-old environment campaigner from Sweden, has been announced the winner of the first Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity. She is a founder of a School strike for climate and is known as one of the most influential environmental activists.

Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity is a humanitarian prize which is worth one million euros. The prize aims at recognizing the people or organisations all over the world for their contributions to adaptations to climate change which stood out for its impact.

In a video, while feeling honoured on winning the prize, Thunberg has announced that prize money will be donated through her foundation to other different organsations who have been working on the climate and ecological crisis, especially in the Global South.

I’m extremely honoured to receive the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity. We’re in a climate emergency, and my foundation will as quickly as possible donate all the prize money of 1 million Euros to support ... ->

1/3 pic.twitter.com/Eti6AJXSvj — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) July 20, 2020

Greta Thunberg wins Gubenkian Prize:

Established in 1956, the prize is a part of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation. The foundation is a Portuguese philanthropic institute which is dedicated to the promotion of charity, arts, education, and science.

While announcing the prize, chairman of the prize’s grand jury Jorge Sampaio praised and applauded the teenager's ability to mobilize the younger generation. He added that Thunberg’s tenacious struggle to alter a status quo that persists makes her one of the remarkable figures of our days.

The prize hurry also highlighted her charismatic and inspiring personality.

Donation of one million euros prize money:

After receiving the news of winning the first Gulbenkian Prize, Thunberg responded to the news and mentioned that she is extremely honoured on receiving the prize.

She added that amid the climate emergency, her foundation will donate all the prize money of one million euros to support the projects and organisations who have been fighting for a sustainable world. The money will help those who have been fighting to defend nature and the natural world.

Thunberg while breaking down the donations mentioned that 1,00,000 euros will be donated to SOS Amazonia Campaign which is led by Friday for Future Brazil to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in Amazon. And a further 1,00,000 euros will go to the Stop Ecocide Foundation.

This is also not the first time that Greta Thunberg has donated the prize money to the causes and organisations that she supports. After winning the Human Act Award, she announced that she will donate the $1,00,000 prize money to UNICEF.