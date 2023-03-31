Elon Musk Steals the Limelight from Barack Obama & Justin Bieber, Twitter Followers crosses 133 Million

Global Fame Elon Reeve Musk leaves behind Barack Obama and Justin Bieber as the World’s most followed personalities on Twitter in March 2023. It has been reported that the Guinness World Record now has his name enlisted as his number of followers crosses the previously maintained record of 133 million.

This widely renowned king of businesses Elon Musk acquired Twitter in October last year. 51-year-old Musk also gained the second position in the list of World’s Richest Men 2023. While the data highlights that there are more than 450 million monthly active users on Twitter. With its growing popularity, Elon at present has 30 per cent of the total Twitter users as followers.

Who has the most followers on Twitter?

Elon Musk, the Chief Executive Officer of Twitter earned the maximum Twitterholics as published on March 30, 2023, by the Guinness World Records. With 13.1 million followers, he even surpasses Barack Obama, the former US president and the music sensation Justin Bieber.

Earlier, Barack Obama used to have the record of most followers since 2020. Twitter users statistics showed that it has around 450 million users per month.

Elon Musk Acquisition of Twitter

Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk assumed the position of Twitter’s CEO and acquired entirely for $44 billion on October 27, 2022. At that time, his followers were nearly 110 million. However, this number has escalated to 133 million within a few months.

He topped the position as he now holds the most Twitter followers whereas previously he was almost third after Barack Obama and Justin Bieber. The analytical tool Social Blade explains that Barack Obama has lost nearly 267,585 followers while Justin Bieber witnessed a loss of over 118,950 since the last month.

Reason behind Twitter Deal

Elon Musk enjoys the benefit of 3 million followers on Twitter which is about 100,000 new followers per day on average. Once he bought Twitter, he immediately fired the former CEO Parag Agrawal and also held the layoff drive of other staff members of Twitter.

In an official statement, he mentioned the reason behind his acquisition of Twitter. He said that this event was significant for the future of civilization and that they have a common digital town square. This will prompt a healthy debate on a wide range of beliefs without indulging in violent attacks.

Changes brought by Elon Musk

The current net worth of Elon Musk is 19,360 crores USD. He seems to have laid out multiple changes to Twitter. Most recently, it has been announced that the platform will start removing the legacy verified marks from non-Twitter Blue user accounts which will be initiated from April 1, 2023.

This step comes as the company decides that only paid subscribers and members of approved organizations are authorised to have verified marks for their accounts. Twitter accounts are now verified with 3 colours which are as follows.

Gold check for companies

Grey check for government

Blue check for individuals (celebrity or not)

Moreover, all verified accounts will be manually authenticated by the officials before the check mark gets activated. The blue verification mark is now been added as a basic feature of the Twitter Blue subscription. While in India, the subscription is available for a monthly payment of Rs 650 for websites and Rs 900 for mobile devices.

