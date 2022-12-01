Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Voting begins for first phase across 89 seats, 788 candidates in fray

Gujarat Elections 2022: Polling for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly Election began on December 1, 2022, at 8 am amid tight security arrangements. The fate of the major political parties will be decided by over 2 crore voters in today’s polls, with 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Saurashtra, Kutch, and South Gujarat going up for polling. The polling for the second phase in the state will be held on December 5 and Gujarat election result will be announced on December 8, 2022.

Voting for the first phase of #GujaratAssemblyPolls underway today. Visuals from VM Mehta College in Jamnagar as voters queue up to cast their votes. pic.twitter.com/a3rZvWz4F6 — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022

Gujarat Elections 2022: Voting begins for first phase

1. A total of 2,39,76,670 voters who will cast their votes today by 5 PM will decide the fate of the 788 candidates who are in the fray for the first phase.

2. Out of the total number of electorates, 1,24,33,362 are males, 1,15,42,811 females and 497 are from the third gender. Over 4 lakh PWD voters are also eligible to cast their votes.

3. Nearly 9.8 lakh senior citizen voters (80+) and nearly 10,000 voters who are 100 and above are eligible to vote.

4. According to the Election Commission, there are 5,74,560 voters who are between 18 to 19 years of age while 4,945 voters are above 99 years of age. There are 163 NRI voters, of which 125 are men and 38 are women.

Gujarat Elections 2022 Arrangements

1. There are 14,382 voting centres, out of which 3,311 are in the urban areas and 11,071 in the rural areas.

2. Live webcasting of 13,065 polling booths in 19 districts will be done during the first phase of the Gujarat polls. A state-level monitoring room is functioning at Gandhinagar by the Chief Electoral Officer.

3. In the first phase of Gujarat polls, voting will be held at a total of 25,430 polling stations. Out of these 13,065, polling stations will be webcast live.

People in Gujarat are casting their votes in the first phase of #GujaratElections today.



Visuals from a polling station in Morbi. pic.twitter.com/wtu6mpfiFI — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022

Gujarat Elections 2022: Prominent Candidates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah held rallies and roadshows in the state as BJP seeks a record seventh term in office.

Among the prominent candidates, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is contesting from Ghatlodia, AAP Chief Ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi from Khambhaliya, former Congress leader and BJP candidate Hardik Patel from Viramgam, former Congress leader and now the BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South.

Former BJP MLA Madhu Shrivastava is contesting as an Independent candidate from Vaghodia.

Gujarat Election Result 2022

As per the Election Commission of India, the counting of the votes will be done on December 8, 2022. The result of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections will also be declared on the same day.

