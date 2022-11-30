Maternal Mortality Ratio in India dips to 97 per lakh live births in 2018-20

Maternal Mortality Ration in India: Maternal Mortality Ratio in India has declined from 130 per lakh live birth in 2014-16 to 97 per lakh live births in 2018-20, as per the Special Bulletin released by the office of the Registrar General of India. According to the latest released data, Assam has the highest Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) of 195 while Kerala has the lowest of 19 per lakh live births. The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya attributed the improvement in India’s MMR to Narendra Modi Government’s various healthcare initiatives.

Maternal Mortality Ratio in India dips: Key Points

1. The present bulletin released by the office of Registrar General of India provides the level of maternal mortality for the period 2018-20.

2. As per the Special Bulletin on Maternal Mortality in India 2018-20, Assam, which has the highest MMR, is followed by Madhya Pradesh with an MMR of 173 per lakh live births and Uttar Pradesh 167.

3. Kerala, which has the lowest Maternal Mortality Ratio, is followed by Maharashtra at 33 and Telangana at 43.

4. One of the key indicators of maternal mortality is the Maternal Mortality Ratio which is defined as the number of maternal deaths during a given time period per 1,00,000 live births during the same period.

5. Target 3.1 of the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations aims at reducing the global maternal mortality ratio to less than 70 per 1,00,000 live births during the same period.

What is Maternal Mortality?

Maternal Mortality in a region is a measure of the reproductive health of women in the area. Many women of reproductive age die because of complications during and following pregnancy and childbirth or abortion.

As per the World Health Organisation, maternal death is the death of a woman while pregnant or within 42 days of termination of pregnancy, irrespective of the duration and site of pregnancy, from any cause related to or aggravated by the pregnancy or its management but not from accidental or incidental issues.

Office of Registrar General of India

The Office of the Registrar General of India under the Ministry of Home Affairs, apart from conducting the Population Census and monitoring the implementation of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act in the country, has been giving estimates on fertility and mortality using the Sample Registration System.

