Gujarat government to set up world’s biggest zinc smelter project

Gujarat state government has announced to set up world’s biggest zinc smelter project in Dosawada in Tapi district of Gujarat.

As per the official release, the state government signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) on the evening of October 14, 2020.

HZL will be investing upto Rs. 10,000 crores for setting up 300-kilo tonnes per annum (ktpa) greenfield zinc smelter in the industrial region of South Gujarat.

The MoU was signed by M K Das, Gujarat’s additional Chief Secretary for industries and mines and Arun Mishra, HZL Chief Executive Officer. The founder and non-executive chairman of Vedanta Limited, Anil Aggarwal also attended the meeting virtually.

In the presence of CM Shri @vijayrupanibjp, the Gujarat Govt today signed an MoU with Vedanta Group’s @Hindustan_Zinc for setting up the world’s largest zinc smelter complex at Doswada in the tribal Tapi district of South Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/M1jvyXrMzj — CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) October 14, 2020

Key Highlights:

• The project with a capacity of 300 KTPA production will be providing employment opportunities to the local youths of the area.

• The 1st phase of the proposed zinc smelter project will be operation in 36 months.

• The zinc smelter project with an investment of Rs. 10,000 crores will be also having a state-of-the-art Research and Development Centre.

• The project in the industrial region of South Gujarat will be satisfying the domestic as well as the global needs through exports.

Setting up of Zinc smelter facility in Gujarat:

In a statement issued by Hindustan zinc, it was informed that the new facility will using modern discharge technology and automation. The facility which will also be first for the company in Gujarat will also generate employment for 5000 people directly or indirectly.

The company further stated that the project will be among the lowest cost smelters in the world. The facility will be occupying an area of 415 hectares and will be located over 100 km from Hazira port and 90 km from the Magdala port.