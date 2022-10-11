ICC player of month September 2022: Harmanpreet kaur and Md. Rizwan win the award

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur becomes the first Indian woman player to bag the ICC player of the month for September. Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Md. Rizwan gets the award in the men’s category. The players will receive gold medallions from the ICC.

Harmanpreet expressed her joy of winning the award and said that she had always taken immense pride in representing India and achieving the historic ODI series win in England will remain a landmark moment in her career. She also said that it was great to be honoured and being nominated alongside Smriti and Nigar is very humbling.

Md Rizwan gave his appreciation to all his teammates for making things easier for him. He also said that he would like to carry this momentum forward in Australia. He dedicated his award to the people affected by flood and climate change in Pakistan.

Harmanpreet kaur as the ICC player of the month: Key details

Harmanpreet wins the award for her remarkable performance in the ODI series in England. The captain beat her deputy Smriti Mandhana and Bangladesh counterpart Nigar Sultana. Harmanpreet Kaur had a stunning month both with the bat and as a captain. Her performance led India to a 3-0 ODI series sweep over England. Also it was India’s first series win in England since 1999. In the first ODI, captain’s inning of 74* guided the team to win while chasing 228. She also came up with a 143 off 111 balls in the second ODI. This is also her second-highest score in the 50-over match.

Md. Rizwan bags off the men’s ICC player of the month: All you need to know

Md. Rizwan wins the award by defeating Indian left-arm spinner Axar Patel and Australian all-rounder Cameroon Green. The player played marvellously in September, giving out some of the stunning performances in T20Is. Rizwan scored seven fifties in the 10 games that he played last month. The player’s month began with two scores of 70 plus against Hong Kong and India in the Asia Cup. He also finished the tournament with another fifty and was the leading run-scorer. Rizwan made four scores of 60 plus in the first five T20Is of the seven-match series against England.

Who is Harmanpreet Kaur?

Harmanpreet Kaur was born on Mach 8, 1989 and is the captain of Indian Women’s National Cricket team in all formats. She is an all-rounder for the Indian cricket team. Kaur has also been awarded the Arjuna Award in 2017 by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sport.

ICC player of the month award

To acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of the players, the International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced “Player of the Month” awards for men and women in 2021. To choose the winner, the ICC formed an independent voting academy that consists of former cricketers, journalists and commentators from distinct corners of the world.