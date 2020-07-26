Haryana to host Khelo India Youth Games 2021

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, and the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju on July 25 announced that Haryana will host the 4th edition of Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG). The games are currently scheduled to take place after Tokyo Olympics.

In a video conference, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju informed that 2021 Khelo India Youth Games will be held in Panchkula in Haryana. The minister announced the news in the presence of Sports Minister of Haryana, Sandeep Singh, Secretary Sports, Ravi Mittal, and Director General Sports Authority of India, Sandip Pradhan.

Haryana has a history of producing of many elite athletes, such as, Bajrang Punia, Yogeshwar Dutt, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, papa-athlete Deepak Malik, Boxer Amit Panghal and shooters Manu Bhakar, Sanjeev Rajput, Anish Bhanwala, who has represented and won medals for India at International Platform.

Congratulations Haryana! The State will host the 4th #KheloIndiaYouthGames 2021 at Panchkula. The Games will be organized after Tokyo 2021 Olympics. The solid support of sports loving CM @mlkhattar ji & Champion Sports Minister @flickersingh will make the event a grand success. pic.twitter.com/JInhgj7mCr — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 25, 2020

Key Highlights:

• The Union Sports minister highlighted that the Khelo India Youth Games, envisioned by PM Modi, have been instrumental in identifying the grassroots level talent across the country, who then represented India internationally.

• Kiren Rijiju acknowledged that Haryana has a very strong sporting culture and has given India some of its best athletes.

• Khelo India Youth Games usually take place in January every year, however, it was delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All the states with over 10,000 participants will take part in the games.

• Haryana Chief Minister informed that the upcoming event will be grand as Panchkula is equipped with the best sporting infrastructure to host a multi-sport event.

Haryana’s past performance in Khelo India Youth Games:

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar mentioned that the state has been consistently doing well in all the three editions of KYIG.

In 2019 and 2020 edition, Haryana came second (159 medals in 2019 and 200 medals in 2020) while in the 2018 edition of KYIG, Haryana won 102 medals (26 silver, 38 gold, and 38 bronze).

The Chief Minister also informed that many of the athletes from Haryana have been already undergoing training under the Khelo India Scheme.

Khelo India Youth Games:

Khelo India Youth Games, earlier known as Khelo India School Games is held annually in January or February.

The national-level grassroots games in India are held for two categories, under 21 college students, and under 17-year-old school students.

In the games, every year 1000 best kids are given an annual scholarship of Rs. 5,00,000 for the time period of 8 years in order to prepare them for the international sporting event.