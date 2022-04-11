Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Health Benefit Package 2022: NHA launches new version of package under AB-PMJAY adding 365 procedures

Health Benefit Package 2022: A new version of the package has been launched by the National Health Mission under which 265 new procedures have been added taking the total to 1,949.

Created On: Apr 11, 2022 17:05 IST
Health Benefit Package
Health Benefit Package

A new version of the Health Benefit Package, 2022 has been launched by the National Health Authority under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). As per the Health Ministry, NHA has added 265 new procedures which took the total to 1,949.

Health Benefit Package 2022 was launched at a two-day meeting held at Tamil Nadu’s Mahabalipuram for reviewing Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission in the Union Territories and the Southern States.

Health Benefit Package was revised by the Government earlier in October 2021. In the revised version of HBP 2.2. In the revised version, the rates of some health packages were increased by 20% to 400 percent under PM-JAY.

Health Benefit Package 2022: What will be new?

1. Under the new version of Health Benefit Package 2022, the National Health Mission has added 265 new procedures which now takes the total to 1,949

2. The Health Ministry also informed that with the Health Benefit Package, 2022, differential pricing is being introduced under the AB-PMJAY scheme based on the type of city and level of care.

Launch of Patient classification systems and Diagnosis-Related Grouping

On the occasion, the National Health Authority has also announced the launch of the new initiative of patient classifications systems through the International Classification of Disease (ICD-11) and the International Classification of Health Intervention for AB-PMJAY (Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana).

Diagnosis-Related Grouping- Another highlight of the event was the pilot launch of the Diagnosis-Related Grouping in Kerala, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Meghalaya. AB-PMJAY will also be the first insurance scheme to provide a payment mechanism through Diagnosis Related Grouping (DRG).

Ayushman Sangam

The Southern Region Review Meeting- Ayushman Sangam-which was held for two days was organised by the National Health Authority. It was the third edition of the event covering Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kerala, Karnataka, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    View all