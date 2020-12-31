Hemant Kumar Pandey wins DRDO's Scientist of the Year award

Indian scientist Hemant Kumar Pandey has been awarded DRDO's ''Scientist of the Year Award'' for his contribution in developing several herbal medicines, including the popular drug Lukoskin.

The citation accompanying the award stated that the award recognises his invaluable contribution to herbal medicine research and development. It stated that Dr. Hemant Kumar Pandey has significantly contributed to the development of five herbal products and filed seven patents, one of which included the anti-leucoderma product.

The award was conferred to Dr. Pandey by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at an event in New Delhi. The award comprises a certificate and cash prize worth Rs 2 lakh.

Key Highlights

•Dr, Pandey has received several prestigious awards in the past as well for his outstanding contribution in the field of herbal medicine.

•He has been undertaking research at the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) lab and Defence Institute of Bio-Energy Research (DIBER) at Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand for the past 25 years.

•Though he has developed six herbal drugs so far, Lukoskin has been most widely appreciated and found huge acceptance in the market.

•Besides Lukoskin, Pandey has also developed drugs for the treatment of eczema and toothache as well as an anti-radiation cream.

•Most of these products are being sold in the market following the transfer of technology (ToT).

What is Lukoskin?

Lukoskin is a formulation of around eight herbs found in the Himalayan region. The drug helps in treating of white patches. It is marketed by the Delhi-based Aimil Pharmaceuticals.

Usage

Lukoskin is used for treating Leucoderma or Vitiligo, a condition in which white patches get developed on the skin.

Leucoderma is an auto-immune disorder and it affects over 5 crore people in India. The disorder is not contagious or life-threatening. The disorder is present in 1-2 percent of the population worldwide.