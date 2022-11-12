Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Voting begins across 68 seats in Himachal assembly polls

Himachal Pradesh Election: Polling for 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh has begun at 8 am on November 12, 2022, amid tight security arrangements. A total of 55,92,828 electors will cast their votes till 5 PM and it will decide the fate of 412 candidates who are in the fray. The Himachal Election Result 2022 will be announced on December 8, 2022.

For Himachal Pradesh Election 2022, the high-voltage campaigning by the political parties ended on November 10 after which it is up to the electorate of Himachal Pradesh to decide the political fate of the candidates in today’s polls.

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Key Details

1. Out of the total number of electorates, 27,37,845 are women, 28,54,945 are men and 38 were third-gender in Himachal Assembly Polls. This time, the representation of woman candidates is 24.

2. As per the Election Commission of India, a total of 7,881 polling stations have been set up for today’s polls.

3. The Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh has a maximum of 1,625 polling stations while the Lahaul-Spiti district has the lowest 92.

4. There are 7,235 polling stations in rural and 646 polling stations in urban areas.

5. Three auxillary polling stations have also been set up at Sidhbari (Dharamshala), Bara Bhangal (Baijnath) and Dhillon (Kasauli).

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Arrangements

1. 67 companies of Central Armed Police Forces comprising 6,700 personnel and 15 Central Reserve Police Force companies have been deployed for holding the free and fair Himachal Assembly elections 2022.

2. 50,000 government employees have been put up on poll duty. As many as 25,000 police officers are also stationed across the state.

3. Teams from the National Disaster Relief Force and the State Disaster Relief Force comprising 800 personnel have also been deployed.

Himachal Assembly Polls 2022: Key Parties, candidates

The fight in Himachal Assembly Polls 2022 is between the ruling BJP which is looking to retain power by ditching the trend of the alternate party coming to power every five years since 1982. Aam Aadmi Party and Congress are also in the line looking to leave a mark in the state and thus contesting on all 68 seats alone.

Besides the three parties, parties such as the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Bahujan Samaj Party, Communist Party of India (CPI), and Rashtriya Devbhumi Party are in the fray.

Among the key contests in Himachal assembly polls include Seraj where Chief Minister Jairam Thakur is contesting against Chetram Thakur of Congress and AAP’s Gita Nand Thakur.

In Hamirpur, BJP’s Narinder Thakur is the key challenger against Congress Pushpendra Verma and AAP’s Sushil Kumar Surroch. The Shimla Urban is among the most talked about seats this time as BJP gave a ticket to Sanjay Sood, who runs a tea shop in the city.

Himachal Pradesh Election 2017

BJP had swept the Himachal Pradesh Elections in 2017 by bagging 44 of the total 68 seats while the opposition party Congress managed to just get 21 seats.

