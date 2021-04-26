Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Hindustani classical singer Rajan Mishra passes away at 70

Rajan Mishra was a renowned classical singer. He was a part of the legend duo ‘Rajan Mishra and his brother Sajan Mishra’ in the Khyal style of Indian classical music.

Created On: Apr 26, 2021 12:15 ISTModified On: Apr 26, 2021 12:15 IST
singer Rajan Mishra

Rajan Mishra, renowned classical singer and a Padma Bhusan awardee, passed away on April 25, 2021, at St. Stephen hospital in Delhi. He was 70 years old. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, “His passing away is an irreparable loss to the art and music world.”

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Comment ()

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material

Post Comment

8 + 7 =
Post

Comments