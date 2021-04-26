Hindustani classical singer Rajan Mishra passes away at 70

Rajan Mishra, renowned classical singer and a Padma Bhusan awardee, passed away on April 25, 2021, at St. Stephen hospital in Delhi. He was 70 years old. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, “His passing away is an irreparable loss to the art and music world.”

शास्त्रीय गायन की दुनिया में अपनी अमिट छाप छोड़ने वाले पंडित राजन मिश्र जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख पहुंचा है। बनारस घराने से जुड़े मिश्र जी का जाना कला और संगीत जगत के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। शोक की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिजनों और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं। ओम शांति! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2021

Lata Mangeshkar also expressed her grief with a tweet, “Her feelings are with his family.”

Mujhe abhi pata chala ki bahut guni shastriya gayak Padma Bhushan Sangeet Natak Akademi puraskar se sammanit Pandit Rajan Mishra ji Ka nidhan hua hai. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare. Meri samvedanaayein unke pariwar ke saath hai. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 25, 2021

Society for Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) also offered its condolences, “Pandit Rajan Mishra was a legend of Hindustani music. Belonging to the Benaras Gharana, Pandit Rajan Mishra, along with brother Sajan Mishra have performed for both Indian and global audiences for decades now. They have been honoured by the Padma Bhushan award, the Sangeet Natak Akademi award and the Gandharva National award for their contribution to the music.” Prakash Javadekar, Information and Broadcasting Minister also took it to Twitter to express his grief.

पंडित राजन मिश्रा एक महान कलाकार थे | दोनों भाइयों ने अपने संगीत से पूरे हिंदुस्तान का दिल रिझाया | पंडित राजन मिश्रा के निधन पर दुःख व्यक्त करता हूँ |



ॐ शांति🙏 — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 25, 2021

The passing away of classical singer Rajan Mishra is a big loss to the music world. I pay my homage to the departed soul. Om Shanti — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 25, 2021