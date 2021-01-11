Home Minister Amit Shah launches Single Window Clearance System for coal mines

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 11, 2021 launched 'Single Window Clearance System' for coal mines. It is an online platform to obtain clearances for the smooth operationalisation of coal mines.

The Single Window Clearance System was launched by the Home Minister in a virtual ceremony, in the presence of Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi. While launching the system, the Home Minister said that it is yet another manifestation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment towards bringing transparency and transformation in India’s coal sector.

The Home Minister further said that the coal sector plays a key role in our economy and a boost in the sector will directly boost India’s economy. He stated that the platform will further our efforts by bringing huge investment and creating employment.

Coal sector to be biggest contributor in making India 5 trillion dollar economy: Home Minister

While addressing the occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence that the coal sector has the potential to become the biggest contributor towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2024.

The Home Minister noted that the production of coal in the country has increased manifold in the last six years and stressed that the sector has the potential to boost PM Modi's vision of creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Reforms in Coal Sector

• The Home Minister recalled a series of path-breaking reforms introduced by the government in the last 6 years in the coal to bring more transparency and enable ease of business.



• He further stated that the commercial mining policy is expected to provide additional financial impetus to the states and help create nearly 70000 jobs.

• He also urged the mining companies to spur coal production so that the country's dependency on coal imports could be reduced further and energy demands of emerging sectors could be met.

• While speaking on the occasion, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi lauded the historic reforms introduced in the sector by the central government and stated that the single window clearance system in mining will drastically reduce the time taken to grant approvals in the sector.

• He further said that the centre is committed to ease of doing business and asserted that self-dependency in the coal sector will provide a remarkable thrust to the idea of self-reliant India.

Background

In June 2020, PM Narendra Modi had launched the auction of 41 coal mines for commercial mining, as a part of the announcements made under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. The Prime Minister had called the auction of coal mines a major step to make India self-reliant in the energy sector and had stated that we are not just launching the auction for commercial coal-mining but bringing the coal sector out of decades of lockdown.