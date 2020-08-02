Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for Coronavirus, admitted to Hospital

Amit Shah Tests COVID-19 Positive: As per the latest update, Home Minister Amit Shah has tested positive for Coronavirus infection and has been admitted to hospital on the advice of doctors. He sent out a tweet confirming the news about him testing positive and also urged people who might have come in contact with him during last few days to get tested for COVID-19. In the tweet sent out from his official account, Mr Shah said that he had exhibited early symptoms of COVID-19, after which he decided to get tested which has come positive. He also added that he is in good health but has been admitted to hospital due in line with the advice of the doctors. Amit Shah has been admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020

Admitted due to Comorbidities

As per the latest updates coming in at this moment, Amit Shah’s health has been reported as fine, however, doctors have advised hospitalization to the Home Minister due to his comorbidities. Doctors suggest that Mr Shah has comorbidities and, thus, comes under the vulnerable category. Following his hospitalization, medical stall will monitor his oxygen levels at regular time intervals to ensure that his health doesn’t deteriorate.

Home Minister leading Fight against COVID-19

Home Minister Amit Shah has been at the country’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020. He has been monitoring the situation prevailing across the country and advising state governments and local administrations on required actions that needs to be taken to bring Coronavirus infections under control. His role has been most important in bringing down the COVID-19 case number down in the national capital Delhi along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Setting aside political differences, Amit Shah and the Delhi government had held a series of meetings and discussions to bring the Covid situation in Delhi under control.

In related news, Home Minister Amit Shah was also one of the VIP invitees who were to attend the Ayodhya Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan that is slated to take place on 5th August along with PM Modi.