Hurun Global Rich List 2020: Mukesh Ambani richest in Asia, Jeff Bezos in world

'Hurun Global Rich List 2020' recently revealed that Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India while Jeff Bezos is the richest man in the world. The ninth edition of Hurun Global Rich List said that Mukesh Ambani is the ninth richest person in the world.

Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder, and CEO, is the richest man in the world despite losing USD 7 billion in one year. Bernard Arnault was ranked second in the list while Microsoft founder Bill Gates secured third place in the list.

India Specific Report

According to the report, Reliance Group’s head Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in the country. The report highlights that his net worth is USD 67 billion. He has ranked ninth in the list and only Indian who secured a position among top-10 richest people in the world.

The highest numbers of 50 billionaires are located in Mumbai, 30 billionaires in Delhi, 17 billionaires in Bengaluru and 12 billionaires are living in Ahmedabad. SP Hinduja family with a net worth of USD 27 billion is in second place while Gautam Adani with a net worth of USD 17 billion is in third place. Uday Kotak of Kotak Bank has a net worth of USD 15 billion and ranks sixth among Indian billionaires, while he is the richest banker in the world.

Key Highlights of the Report

The 'Hurun Global Rich List 2020' included 2,817 people with assets of one billion dollars (about seven thousand crore rupees) or more in the world. According to the report, 480 billionaires have become billionaires in the world in 2019. The report highlights that more than one person became a billionaire every day in 2019.

Jeff Bezos of Amazon.com remains the world's richest person. His net worth is USD 140 billion. Bernard Arnault of LMVH secured second place in the list with a net worth of USD 107 billion and Bill Gates of Microsoft with a net worth of USD 106 billion got third place. This year 480 billionaires are added to the list.

Assets of Indian Billionaires

The 50 billionaires in Mumbai have assets of about USD 218 billion, the 30 billionaires in New Delhi have USD 76 billion, the 17 billionaires of Bengaluru have USD 42 billion and the 12 billionaires of Ahmedabad have assets of USD 36 billion. At the same time, seven billionaires of Hyderabad have assets of USD 13 billion.

