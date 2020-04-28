Hydrogen fuel electric buses and cars for Delhi and Leh

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) on April 26 announced that it has invited global expression of interest (EOI) in order to provide Hydrogen fuel cell-based electric cars for Delhi and Leh.

As per the official statement, NTPC’s wholly-owned subsidiary, NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN) has issued the EOI of 10 such buses and cars.

The move for the procurement of Hydrogen fuel cell-based cars will be one of a kind projects in India for the development of complete solution from green energy to fuel cell vehicles.

Objective:

The aim of the launch of Hydrogen fuel cell-based electric cars for Delhi and Leh by NTPC Ltd. will be for decarbonizing the mobility segment.

Key Highlights:

• The initiative has been undertaken with the support of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

• The initiative involves the harness of renewable energy for the generation of hydrogen.

• There will also be the development of its storage and dispensation facilities which will be a part of pilot projects at Delhi and Leh.

Other technology initiatives by NTPC:

The technology initiatives by NTPC aims at providing complete e-mobility solutions for public transport. It includes the creation of public charging infrastructure as well as providing electric buses to State/city transport undertakings.

For the plan, 90 public charging stations in different cities, battery charging and swapping stations for e-3-wheelers at Faridabad have already been commissioned. E-bus solution for Andaman and Nicobar has also been under implementation.