I2U2 Leader's Summit 2022: Agricultural Park Project worth USD 2 Billion to be announced in India 

I2U2 Leader's Summit 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the first I2U2 Leaders' Summit today, July 14, 2022 through virtual video conference. PM Modi will participate in the summit along with US President Joe Biden, Israel PM Yair Lapid and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The I2U2 group is being projected as the QUAD grouping for West Asia. The grouping was proposed with the aim of encouraging investments in six mutually identified areas including water, food security, energy, health, transportation and space.

The I2U2 Grouping was proposed during the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the four countries on October 18, 2022. This would be the first-ever leaders I2U2 Leader's summit. Each of these four countries have been having Sherpa-level interactions regularly to discuss the possible areas of cooperation.

I2U2 Summit UPSC: Objective, Key Focus and Other Important Details

I2U2 grouping intends to mobilize private sector expertise and capital to help modernize the infrastructure and low carbon development pathways for the industries and improve public health.

It also aims to promote the development of critical emerging and green technologies.

The leaders will also discuss possible joint projects and other common areas of mutual interest within I2U2 framework.

The group aims to strengthen economic partnership in trade and investment in their respective regions.

The I2U2 projects aim to serve as a model for economic cooperation and offer opportunities to the workers and business persons of the four countries.

The I2U2 leaders would also discuss the food security crisis and other areas of cooperation amid the Russian war in Ukraine war.

USD 2 billion agricultural park project to be announced in India

An agricultural park project worth USD 2 billion is likely to be announced during the first I2U2 Leaders' Summit.

The project will be partly funded by the UAE with support from US private sector and technical expertise will be provided by Israel.

IU2U Leader's Summit 2022

US President Joe Biden will convene the first-ever Virtual Summit with Indian PM Narendra Modi, Israel PM and UAE President today.

The I2U2 summit is a part of the Biden administration's efforts to revitalize their partnerships across the world.

