Monkeypox in Kerala: Suspected Monkeypox symptoms detected in traveller from UAE

Monkeypox in Kerala: A suspected case of monkeypox has been reported in Kerala, as per state health minister Veena George. This is the first such reporting of Monkeypox in India.

A traveller from UAE has reported symptoms of Monkeypox virus in India. The traveller's samples have been sent for testing to the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

The monkeypox case will be confirmed only after the results of the test are obtained.

Monkeypox in Kerala

The suspected monkeypox case in Kerala has been reported in a man who returned from the UAE recently.

He was admitted to a hospital in the state after he showed Monkeypox symptoms.

The person was allegedly in close contact with a monkeypox patient abroad.

What is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis disease transmitted to humans from animals with symptoms similar to those seen in smallpox patients. It has emerged as the most important orthopox virus after the eradication of smallpox in 1980.

Is Monkeypox deadly?

Monkeypox virus is clinically less severe than smallpox, as per World Health Organisation (WHO). It is usually a self-limiting disease with symptoms lasting from two to four weeks.

How is Monkeypox transmitted?

Monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal. The virus is transmitted from one person to another through close contact with body fluids of the infected person or contaminated materials such as clothes or bedding.

Monkeypox symptoms

Monkeypox resembles smallpox and its most common symptoms include fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications.