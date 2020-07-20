ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 postponed due to COVID pandemic, World Cup 2023 dates rescheduled

T20 World Cup: The International Cricket Council (ICC) officially confirmed on July 20, 2020 that the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to be held Australia 2020 has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The T20 World Cup is now likely to be held in October 2021.

The ICC also decided to postpone two other ICC Men's events to support the current rescheduling, including Men's T20 World Cup 2022 and World Cup 2023.

ICC has decided to push 2023 Cricket World Cup edition, which is scheduled to be held in India in February 2023, by about 8 months. The ODI World Cup will now be moved to October-November 2023.

📂 Documents

└📁 T20 World Cup

└📁 Hope it doesn't come to this...



2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ ❌😞



The #T20WorldCup scheduled to take place in Australia this year has been officially postponed. pic.twitter.com/PZnzVOmW8T — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) July 20, 2020

Following are the possible new windows:

1. ICC T20 World Cup 2020

Original Schedule: The Men's T20 World Cup was originally supposed to be held from October 18-November 15, 2020 in Australia.

New Schedule: The T20 World Cup is likely to be held between October-November 2021 with the possible final on November 14, 2021.

2. ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Original Schedule: The tournament was originally supposed to be held in India from October-November 2021.

New Schedule: The tournament has now been postponed to October – November 2022 with the final on November 13, 2022. The host nation is yet to be finalised.

3. ODI World Cup 2023

Original Schedule: The ODI World Cup 2023 edition was originally supposed to be held from February 9- March 26, 2023 in India.

New Schedule: The ODI World Cup has now been rescheduled and moved to October-November 2023 with the final on November 26.

The IBC Board, the commercial subsidiary of the ICC, agreed to continue to monitor the rapidly changing situation and assess all the available information to make a considered decision on future hosts to ensure that the sport is able to host safe and successful tournaments in 2021 and 2022.

Why have the tournaments been postponed?

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney stated that the decision was taken after careful consideration of all available options. He said that the postponement gives them the best possible opportunity of delivering two safe and successful T20 World Cups for fans across the world.

What about ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021?

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 is currently scheduled to take place as planned in February 2021 in New Zealand. The IBC Board will though continue to evaluate the situation in relation to being able to host the event.

Why has World Cup 2023 been postponed?

The ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 has been postponed to give ICC a better chance of maintaining the integrity of the qualification process. The additional time will be used to reschedule the games suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to ICC Chief Executive, the new windows will give their members clarity to enable them to reschedule lost bilateral and domestic cricket.

Background

International Cricket resumed on July 8, 2020 with England vs West Indies Test series in July 2020, after nearly 116 days of suspension of play to contain COVID-19 pandemic. All international cricket matches were suspended in March 2020 to stop the coronavirus outbreak.